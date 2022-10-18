A Louisiana congressman says federal officials told him they did not require a non-disclosure agreement with East Baton Rouge Parish leaders and have not placed a deadline that would force the parish to impose a new stormwater fee by the end of this month, contrary to city-parish officials public comments.
Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, wrote on Twitter that officials with the Environmental Protection Agency told him on a call Tuesday that no NDA exists between the city-parish and the EPA or Department of Justice "regarding the storm water fee in Baton Rouge."
There is also no deadline in place that requires the Metro Council to approve the stormwater fee at its next meeting on Oct. 26, Graves wrote.
The city-parish did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
City-parish officials have publicly blamed an NDA between local officials and the federal government for more than a month when declining to answer questions about the fee's urgent need for passage and what federal enforcement action the feds might take if the fee doesn't pass.
Talk of an NDA sparked outrage and heated questions from parish residents during the first two public meetings on the stormwater fee Thursday and Monday evenings. Graves called the lack of transparency on the federal action "highly inappropriate" in a Thursday letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and asked that the agencies abandon any NDA
Members of the Metro Council, who will have to approve the fee at a meeting next Wednesday, have also criticized the fact that parish leaders haven't talked in detail about their conversations with federal agencies.
Councilwoman Jennifer Racca replied to Graves' tweet to question the city-parish's statements on the NDA.
"I have questions about where the misinformation fed to Metro Council originated and why we — and the public— have seemingly been misled for weeks," Racca wrote. "East Baton Rouge Parish residents deserve transparent and straightforward answers from the City-Parish."
Council members were told they would have to sign a non-disclosure agreement if they asked questions that probed too deeply into negotiations, Councilwoman Laurie Adams said. Adams did not sign the NDA, she said.
Council members have been told that the NDA is in place between the federal government and the city-parish, Adams said Monday.