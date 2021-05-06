A bear walking across Interstate 10 on Thursday morning was struck and killed by a motorist, officials said.

The incident happened near the parish line between West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes, when a woman traveling east on I-10 struck the bear, said Lt. Ken Albarez with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

"Something came up right in front of her, she wasn't sure what she hit," Albarez said.

The driver suffered no injuries, although she "was a little shook up," he said.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputy Clifton Brown said it appeared to be a small bear.

"The driver noticed a black blur by the side of the road on her right" and then came the crash that deployed all the air bags in the car and totaled it, Brown said.

"She never knew it was a bear until we told her," he said.

It's the second death of a bear in the Baton Rouge area in a matter of weeks.

A black bear that had been seen several times in Port Allen last month was captured and euthanized on April 27, because it had become too reliant on humans, the Wildlife and Fisheries Department said.

Sheriff's Office units from both parishes, as well as State Police responded to the scene of Thursday's crash. Staff of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are at the scene, Brown said.