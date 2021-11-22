East Baton Rouge's Office of Community Development has asked for nearly $400,000 next year to restore some of its operations after Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome all but eliminated it in her first term.

The department's director says the Mayor's Office is not totally rebuilding the department, which was plagued by more than a decade of dysfunction and mismanagement prior to Broome taking office. Broome had given much of the department's responsibility to Build Baton Rouge, the parish redevelopment authority.

"Many of the administrative functions are coming back to OCD. Are we rebuilding it? No," Tasha Saunders, OCD's director, told the five council members who attended Monday, the first of two planned hearings on Broome's proposed budget. "We're strengthening it by adding these positions."

For the past four years, the department has sought only $100,000 from the city-parish general fund, but Broome's administraiton is asking for $392,000 for next year. That would double the number of employees from four to eight.

The office is responsible for administering federal grants and is mostly funded by them; Broome's proposal would take the total budget from $8.8 million to $9 million.

The Metro Council is set to vote on Broome's spending plan next month.

Saunders said Build Baton Rouge would continue overseeing all the redevelopment functions of the city-parish, like land banking blighted properties, housing and mixed-use development. It will also overseee several of the city-parish's grant-funded, housing home repair initiatives.

Broome dismantled OCD down to a single employee during her first term upon the recommendation of her transition team. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was threatening to cut off its annual funding to the city-parish following repeated audits that dinged the department for its lack of compliance, lack of internal controls, poor record keeping and stalled projects.

The city-parish even had to repay millions of dollars in grant funding after audits from the Office of Inspector General revealed further noncompliance with federal rules and improper spending.

But shifting oversight and management of the city-parish's annual allocations from HUD raised some concerns from the federal agency.

In her presentation Monday, Saunders said HUD officials felt the city-parish's agreement with Build Baton Rouge created conflicts for the prioritization and spending of the grant money on projects Build Baton Rouge had implemented through its redevelopment arm.

"While BBR has a fiduciary responsibility to the city-parish for oversight of these grant programs, it cannot also serve as a recipient of the grant dollars," Saunders wrote in her report to the council.

HUD officials also weren't keen on the city-parish making someone else its primary contact for the allocation of federal funds, especially since OCD could not properly monitor and oversee BBR's day-to-day operations.

In her request, Saunders also asked the Metro Council to consider declassifying all the full-time positions within OCD so that the administration could more easily discipline employees who would normally be protected should they fail to meet the performance standards attached to federal grant dollars.

She also promised quarterly reports on the department's finances and functions to the council going forward.

"This is our commitment to being transparent and responsive," she said.

Councilman Cleve Dunn said many in the community felt OCD's outsourcing to BBR was something that shouldn't have ever happened.

"It sounds as if the feds had concerns with that approach as well," he told Saunders. "Was there an disciplinary action for that?"

"No," Saunders replied. "We met every month with HUD. They are actually pleased with the progress we've made. And understood the need to triage and figure out the best path forward."

"Did they give a timeline on when everything needs to be back in-house?" Dunn followed.

"No," Saunders said.