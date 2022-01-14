Baton Rouge’s less-than-annual anxiety over winter weather has surfaced again with a chance of flurries this weekend.

However, while some northern and central parts of the state could see some light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning, meteorologist Josh Eachus said much of the white stuff is likely to bypass the southernmost regions.

Instead, Baton Rouge and neighboring areas should expect some chilly rain as temperatures take a sharp drop into the 30s by Sunday morning.

“It’s possible one or two areas see a flurry — I would say it’s a non-zero chance in Baton Rouge,” Eachus said. “But flurries is the wording we’re going with. There’s certainly not going to be any accumulating snow or anything like that here.”

Highs will be in the 60s by late-morning Saturday, with temperatures expected to drop throughout the evening.

High wind and showers are expected to pass through the area earlier in the day, and residents are being cautioned to dress warmly if they venture outside.

“Bundle, bundle, bundle,” Eachus advised. “Because whatever your thermometer says, it’s probably going to be 10 to 15 degrees colder to the exposed skin.”

After this coming weekend, the cold front will be here to linger, with temperatures likely to reach lows in 30s through the rest of the week, according to state climatologist Dr. Barry Keim.

He added that while wintry weather is fairly uncommon for southern Louisiana, it’s even more unusual during a La Niña winter, which generally creates dry and warm conditions.

“We’re in a La Niña, and snow events are even less likely to occur under these kinds of circumstances,” Keim said. “But Mother Nature, when she lines up, you never know what she’ll throw at you.”