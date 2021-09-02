Update: State Police announced later Thursday afternoon the closure has been postponed due to weather.
Interstate 10 will be closed in both directions in Ascension Parish starting at 7 p.m. Thursday while linemen make repairs in the area, officials said.
State Police announced the closure late Thursday afternoon.
The interstate will be closed just west of La. 30, which is Exit 177 near Gonzales.
Eastbound traffic will be diverted to La. 73 and westbound traffic will be diverted to US 61, police said. Officials asked people to avoid the area if possible.
They said crews will be working to repair the main power line at that location, but didn't specify how long the closure would last.
A curfew remains in effect for Ascension Parish starting at 10 p.m.