A vigil honoring LSU athlete Wayde Sims, the victim of a homicide on Friday, and other victims of gun violence who lost their lives this year will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Southern University.
The vigil will be held at the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza on the university campus.
The vigilance has been organized by the organizations 711 Alliance of Southern University, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, Students Demand Action and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.
"Our organizations plan to take a moment to offer respect and reflection on the value of life and the senseless gun violence plaguing our city," the organizations said in a joint news release late Friday night.