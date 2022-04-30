A bus driver has been arrested after a video of him punching and kicking a student spread on social media, the St. Helena Sheriff's Office said.
72-year-old Jerome McNabb was arrested and booked into the St. Helena Parish jail Friday after a cell phone video circulated online showed him standing over a seated student as he forcefully punched, kicked and grabbed at the child.
The video does not show what happened beforehand.
Authorities did not release the age of the student or whether they suffered any injuries from the incident.
In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the St. Helena Parish school district said it had "immediately investigated" the bus driver's actions before referring the matter to the sheriff's office.
SHPSO did not say what McNabb was charged with.