Two people were able to escape an early morning house fire off Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge, officials say.
Crews were called to the 10100 block of Tams Drive around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from the home.
Investigators believe the fire started in the attic. The cause of the blaze was electrical, authorities said.
The family was able to escape the fire without injury due to working smoke alarms.
The attic sustained heavy fire damage and the rest of the house received water damage.
Red Cross was called to assist.