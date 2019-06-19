GONZALES — Skeptical homeowners questioned Ascension Parish officials' and their consultants' assertions Wednesday that Tiggy Duplessis Road is a leading location for sideswipe and head-on crashes and called on the parish to supply them with the data to back up the claim.

Parish officials have cited accident data, the road's substandard width and lack of shoulders and other claimed shortcomings to justify plans to widen the one-mile road between La. 621 and Duplessis Road. The plans also call for major drainage improvements with flatter, wider slopes designed to prevent crashes but will also necessitate sizable land acquisition along the road, a major objection for many residents.

Tiggy Duplessis Road is among a batch of projects under the more than $60 million Move Ascension project that has been in development for over two years but, like Tiggy Duplessis Road and others, is starting to have plans come closer to reality.

The road, which is a key cut-through to La. 621, is named after a former longtime parish School Board member who was hit by a drunken driver in March 2006 trying to get his mail along the narrow road.

But, in one of the less common occurrences in a parish with perennial infrastructure shortcomings, residents who live along Tiggy Duplessis and who would have to sell their land for the project suggested that officials direct limited dollars toward widening other roads in the parish.

Residents in a public meeting Wednesday said the crash data may be reflecting crashes at the intersection of La. 621 and Tiggy Duplessis or on the similarly named and nearby Duplessis Road, which is also slated for widening.

They dispute that significant numbers of crashes were happening along the length of Tiggy Duplessis itself because they said they hadn't see them.

Josh Lavigne, 38, told Mike Enlow, the parish assistant public works director, that he believes the parish has been pursuing the widening of Tiggy Duplessis because it's an achievable project that isn't as expensive to widen as other problem areas.

"Tiggy Duplessis is an easy one to check off the list: 'We upgraded it.' It's only dangerous by the (road) measurements. We don't believe the crash data is going to show it. It's going to be at the intersections or on Duplessis (Road)," Lavigne said.

One resident, Uyen Caro, 37, a medical professional who lives along Tiggy Duplessis, said she pulled a federal highway formula and calculated the added benefit the wider lanes and shoulders would bring on the road. She found it would bring a 0.03 percentage point improvement in crash reduction.

"Which isn't even statistically significant to invest millions of dollars in a road that we don't even think is unsafe," Caro said.

While Caro's calculations couldn't be immediately verified, she challenged parish officials to use that formula for a similar analysis on Tiggy Duplessis.

Jeff Burst, a senior project manager with HNTB, told the group his firm's prioritization model took into account traffic counts, accidents and other factors but did not use construction cost to develop the initial pool of projects under the Move Ascension program.

He said the data show Ascension Parish as a whole has the 17th worst crash incidents statewide and Tiggy Duplessis Road is first in the parish in head-on collisions and fourth or fifth in sideswipe crashes.

But Burst also said that later in the prioritization process, the parish may have considered cost as a factor in deciding which projects to pursue with Ascension's limited road funds.

Some of the same residents at Wednesday's meeting had complained previously at recent Parish Council meetings about speeding on the road and aired fears the widening project would embolden speeders. In presentation materials shared Wednesday, officials displayed a selection of traffic-calming measures.

Due an extended bridge closure nearby on La. 621 that was expected to add traffic on Tiggy Duplessis, the parish recently put a new layer of asphalt on the road and added a new center line and road stripes along the sides.

Residents said they like those improvements, but don't need any more; however, parish officials said the asphalt layer is a short-term fix aimed at traffic from the bridge closure and is expected to fail in a few years.

Jaime Thompson, 42, suggested the parish could wait before moving forward with the widening project and collect a new round of crash data under the road's improved conditions to see if the work is necessary.

After Parish Councilman Daniel "Doc" Satterlee said the parish needs to gain residents' trust, Enlow, who initially said the crash data was confidential, said he will talk to officials with the Capital Region Planning Commission about trying to provide the information to residents.