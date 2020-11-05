GONZALES — Agents with a state fugitive task force found a man in New Orleans who has been wanted over a shooting Sunday in Donaldsonville, Ascension sheriff's deputies said.
Michael Leblanc, 33, of Donaldsonville was found Thursday morning in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, deputies said in a statement.
Sheriff's deputies said Thursday that Leblanc shot at a homeowner Sunday while the person was at a home on Fifth Street in Donaldsonville. The homeowner wasn't injured but vehicles on the street were damaged from the gunfire, deputies said.
Agents arrested Leblanc on Thursday on counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and aggravated criminal damage to property, deputies said.
Leblanc is expected to be booked into Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville later on Thursday, deputies said.