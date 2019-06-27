Fourth of July revelers will not be able to view the fireworks from the levees in Baton Rouge and Port Allen because of historic flooding on the Mississippi River.
Usually, thousands of people pack the Baton Rouge and Port Allen levees with picnic blankets and foldout chairs to watch the WBRZ fireworks show, which launches from a barge in the middle of the river.
WBRZ-TV is reporting that access to the levees in Baton Rouge will be restricted during its Fireworks on the Mississippi celebration.
All pedestrian and vehicle access will be prohibited on the levee between Interstate 10 and North Street after 5 p.m. on July 4, WBRZ is reporting. Officials say the Mississippi River is projected to be at a level that is above the lower steps of the levee on the river's side.
Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee said this is the only year in his six as mayor that he's had to deal with levee issues into July.
He said Port Allen will follow Baton Rouge's decision about closing the levees, and said he had already decided to have the city's live music performance be moved from the levee area to nearby City Hall.
"You do currently have 4 to 6 feet of slime from the top of the levee until you get to the water and (people) may not see it, so we may have issues with people slipping into the river," he said.
The National Weather Service recorded the Mississippi River at 42.04 feet as of Thursday afternoon, keeping the river at major flood stage.
This year's flood season has far surpassed records. In May, the river broke the previous record for longest number of days in flood stage, a record that was set in 1927 at 135, and the river hasn't been below flood stage since then.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has twice opened the Bonnet Carre Spillway near New Orleans and has three times planned the opening of the Morganza Spillway north of Baton Rouge. Authorities have indefinitely postponed the Morganza's opening with the hope it will not be used in 2019, and have tentatively decided on mid-July to begin closing the Bonnet Carre.
Those moves indicate the river isn't rising, but officials have previously said it's expected to remain high nonetheless for some time.