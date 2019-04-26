Three-term Ascension Parish Councilman Randy Clouatre won't seek re-election this fall in an election cycle where several council incumbents are drawing opponents motivated by the parish's continued growth struggles and the sweeping impact of the 2016 flood.
Clouatre, the former East Ascension drainage board chairman who flooded along with much of his St. Amant-area district in August 2016, said Tuesday it is time "to take break" from the political life.
Clouatre, who had once been quietly rumored as a possible candidate for parish president, added he won't be seeking another office this election cycle either or a job in a new parish administration in 2020.
Clouatre is an independent whose family has had a long history in local politics. He is the first of the 11-member Parish Council to opt against a re-election bid.
Representing one of Ascension's lowest-lying council districts, Clouatre has been an ardent supporter of capital drainage projects, including a major levee project, but has also been caught up in disputes over the role of dirt fill in Ascension's drainage problems.
Though qualifying isn't until early August, the political jockeying in Ascension is in full swing. Clouatre had already garnered an opponent, Chase Melancon, a Republican.
Melancon, a 32-year-old St. Amant native and chemical plant operator, has been formally campaigning since January. Before that, Melancon had been an outspoken critic of the effects of the parish's development practices on drainage.
Some talk had centered around Pontchartrain Levee District Commissioner Jerry Savoy running against Melancon. Savoy, a St. Amant native and the father of one of Melancon's childhood friends, had previously sat on the Parish Council from 2004 to early 2008. Clouatre took the seat in the next term.
But Savoy knocked down that speculation Friday — at least for now. He said he had previously mentioned to some that he was considering a run for Parish Council this fall.
"As of right now, I'm not running," Savoy said.
Though Melancon said he had heard talk Clouatre might not run, the confirmed departure of Clouatre and Savoy's intention not to run caught Melancon off-guard Friday.
Melancon said he fully expected someone to join the race, though he didn't know who it could be.
"I would think just with the climate that we're living in right now, that nobody wants anybody to go unopposed," Melancon said.