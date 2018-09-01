Hundreds of people gathered at the Main Library on Saturday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" being published in America.
Men, women and children showed up, wands in hand, and clad in vestments appropriate for J.K. Rowling’s fantastical universe. Rain didn't dampen the enthusiasm for rounds of Quidditch and fan trivia.
“Harry Potter is still one of our most popular book series, and its (arrival) is something we wanted to celebrate,” said Darcy Rohwer, a programming librarian in the teen department. “People love Harry Potter.”
Numbers testify: Last year, the Harry Potter franchise was valued at $25 billion dollars. Earlier this year, it was announced that more than 500 million copies of Harry Potter titles had been sold worldwide and translated into 80 languages. On average, 1 in 15 people in the world own a Harry Potter book. Furthermore, films made from the series of books have grossed more than $8.5 billion, and that’s in addition to the more than $2 billion in DVD sales and $7 billion in sales of related paraphernalia.
All this from a woman who had been an unknown writer with a 200-page manuscript about an orphaned wizard. At the time, most publishers stayed away from children’s fantasy, thinking it was a genre of the past. Twelve actually rejected the script. If it wasn't for the enthused 8-year-old daughter of a Bloomsbury publisher saying, “Dad, this (book) is so much better than anything else,” it probably would’ve stayed that way.
So, what makes the books so appealing?
“It’s more than just a story,” said Erin Vignes, 49. “Rowling created an entire believable world. I think it appeals to most people because they relate to it and they learn something from it.”
Four years ago, Vignes and her partner, Billie Jo Alexander, started Hogwarts on the Bayou, a summer camp for kids based on the Harry Potter books. It’s grown to be so popular that people have had to join a waitlist.
“I see how the books encourage the kids,” said Alexander, 38. “The books teach them the true meaning of friendship and service to others. The characters are sacrificing something of themselves for a greater good.”
James Broussard, 61, whose daughter learned to read using the Potter books, is the camp’s resident wand maker. Broussard, aka, Call Me Ishmael, meticulously crafts wooden wands for campers and even started Ishmael’s Wands for Witches and Wizards, complete with an Etsy store.
“I’m a big kid,” he said. “And what’s so fascinating about the books is that Harry was trying to find himself and learn about himself. It was like you grew with him.”
Lilo Laupola, 23, a senior studying theater at LSU, is also a “chaser” on the LSU Quidditch team and had a booth set up at Saturday’s event. Quidditch is the most popular sport in the wizard world, but it has been adapted from the books to compensate for a shortage in flying broomsticks.
“The world J.K. Rowling created opened up my imagination,” she said. “They were kids and they had this wizard world, and it made me feel like I was with them at Hogwarts.”
Laupola also said it played a huge role in her choosing to study theater.
Several attending the event alluded to the book series giving them a certain feeling, or a lesson, or a sense of power and belonging.
“(Kids) find real strength in the books,” Alexander said. “They see even in a fictional place, there are still issues they have to face. They see how these characters have survived, and it’s encouraging to them. It takes them back to that moment where they feel like they can do anything.”
For them, Saturday was another chance to return to that moment and relive the wonder and awe.
“I know it sounds silly,” said Alexander, “but what Rowling did is magical.”
Pun intended.