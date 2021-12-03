A Livingston Parish jury on Friday returned a guilty verdict against a woman accused of helping a former sheriff’s deputy rape and film an unconscious victim.

The verdict capped a trial that offered glimpses of a wide-ranging probe into the ex-cop charged with dozens of child sex crimes in a separate case.

Melanie Curtin, 42, faces life in prison for the felony conviction on charges of aggravated rape and video voyeurism.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies took her into custody Friday after the jury took nearly eight hours to return a verdict.

Prosecutors credited the 17-minute video of Curtin and ex-Livingston Parish Sheriff's SWAT team commander Dennis Perkins performing sex acts on the victim — recorded in 2014 and guarded for years by the ex-cop in a stash of digital mementos — for swaying the trial.

"It was possibly the single strongest piece of evidence I've seen in a criminal case," said assistant Louisiana Attorney General Barry Milligan, the lead prosecutor, after the trial ended.

Friday's verdict is the first delivered from a litany of charges that emerged from the 2019 child pornography probe into Perkins. And because the video that formed prosecutors' key evidence against Curtin emerged from that investigation, her trial hinged largely on crimes Perkins allegedly committed while a law enforcement officer.

The 17-minute film viewed multiple times by jurors this week showed Perkins and Curtin raping an unconscious adult victim, and taking turns filming it, according to witnesses and descriptions from attorneys delivered throughout the trial.

Perkins and his ex-wife Cynthia, meanwhile, face a combined 150 counts alleging they raped two children and an adult, produced child pornography and served schoolchildren baked goods on which Dennis Perkins had ejaculated.

Curtin's charges do not involve children. The single mother of two had no criminal record prior to Friday's verdict.

She did not take the stand in her trial. Curtin's attorneys maintained throughout the week's proceedings that she has no memory of the events of the night of Nov. 7, 2014 — when she texted with the victim before arriving at a house where Curtin and Perkins performed sex acts on the unconscious victim, and took turns filming it, according to trial testimony.

In her two years working with defense attorney John Mclindon, Curtin never deviated from her explanation that she couldn't recall those events, her lawyer told reporters after the trial.

The attorney argued in the trial that Curtin herself was drugged by Perkins before assaulting the victim.

"She has never once changed her story, she says, 'John, I do not remember this,'" Mclindon said. "When we talked about plea deals, she said, 'I can't bring myself to plead guilty to something I don't remember.'"

"I feel horrible disappointment, I'm crushed" by the verdict, he added. "It's hard to go back to work the next day."

As the hours of deliberation stretched on, jury members returned to the Judge Brian Abels' Livingston courtroom several times to ask questions about the charges.

At one point, they asked Abels to clarify the difference under Louisiana law between aggravated and simple rape, as the jury had the option of lessening Curtin's charges, and the latter is a lesser charge that may have carried a lighter sentence than life.

But when the panel finally returned, Curtin collapsed into sobs and had to be lifted by deputies and pulled from the room in handcuffs after a clerk read the aggravated rape verdict.

Mclindon made an 11th-hour request that Curtin be allowed to bond out after the verdict so that she could make plans for her two children before she spends the rest of her life in prison. But Abels denied the motion.

The victim of the 2014 rape, who testified Thursday about the trauma she endured after learning of the video five years after it was shot, was "pleased" with the verdict, assistant attorney general Erica McLellan told reporters Friday.

Mclindon said he plans to appeal Curtin's verdict.