During a week of flooding in south Louisiana and a busy week for the legislature, Gov. John Bel Edwards will share the latest updates in a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Heavy storms flooded hundreds of homes from Lake Charles to the Baton Rouge metro area on Monday and Tuesday. More rain caused more street flooding in the Baton Rouge area Thursday.

Edwards is expected to address this week's severe weather, the legislative session and the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

