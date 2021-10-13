East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration is proposing a new fee to provide a continual source of funding to maintain drainage systems and manage flooding.

Broome floated the fee last week in a meeting with Metro Council members, several members said. Both she and council members have said the parish needs a more consisten means of to paying for drainage maintenance in Baton Rouge.

The meeting was a preview of Broome’s expected presentation during Wednesday’s full council meeting on her administration’s plan to clear the three-year backlog of drainage maintenance requests.

Broome’s proposal is still in the early stages, and it could be at least half a year before an official proposal is before the Metro Council, Chief Communications Officer Mark Armstrong said.

“It’s way too soon to start talking about fees or anything specific,” Armstrong said.

Along with Broome’s presentation, an item was introduced to the council Wednesday to allow the Mayor’s Office to contract with Black & Veatch Management Consulting for an assessment of how such a fee could be carried out and how much money it would need to raise to address the backlog.

Broome’s office estimates it will require $40 million annually to adequately fund the city-parish’s maintenance and stormwater management needs. The budget currently allocates about $9 million for drainage maintenance, Armstrong said.

The assessment will take roughly 8 months once approved by Metro Council, Armstrong said. At that point, Broome’s office will present the council with a proposal.

“We need to be transparent in this process,” Armstrong said. “There needs to be an independent assessment of what our true needs are, our true inventory of drainage maintenance needs and stormwater management needs.”

Discussions between Broome’s administration and Metro Council over how to address Baton Rouge’s flooding woes have been ongoing for months following a series of severe floods in the parish over the past several years.

Baton Rouge leaders are united in the idea that more money needs to be spent on stormwater management and drainage maintenance. But where that money comes from has been a sticking point.

Attempt to divert library funds for flood protection fails in East Baton Rouge An attempt to take money from Baton Rouge libraries to pay for flood protection has come to a screeching halt.

Councilman Dwight Hudson pushed for a special election this fall to ask voters to divert funds from Baton Rouge’s library system and the Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control department for drainage maintenance. His proposal failed in July to gather enough support from his fellow members of the council, sending city-parish leaders back to the drawing board.