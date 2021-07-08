Cara did what any snake would upon seeing an opening: she slithered on out. But the 12-foot python achieved a level of notoriety few snakes could with her 74-hour disappearing act.
The 100-pound albino Burmese python muscled her way through the mesh top of her enclosure at Mall of Louisiana's Blue Zoo Aquarium around 2 a.m. Monday and wasn't apprehended until just before dawn Thursday.
During those few days in between, the 5-year-old reptile evaded cops, firefighters, animal control and trackers while gaining tabloid celebrity and somewhat of a cult following online.
It took at least eight public and private entities and no less than 15 people at a given time searching the Baton Rouge mall's hidden recesses to find Cara. But finally, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the search brought the tireless team to a hideaway in the aquarium's ceiling where the evasive python had coiled herself up in some wires and other equipment in the overhead crawl space.
Watch the video of her rescue below (Can't see it? Watch here.):
The wall was torn open. It took four people to hoist Cara out and carefully maneuver her down an aluminum ladder.
Blake Underhill — Blue Zoo's director of operations who'd been awake for about 36 hours by that point — could finally breathe a sigh of relief. To stay on the safe side, Cara was transported to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
"The team is ecstatic that we found Cara and that she's being cared for here at LSU," he said. "It's the happy ending that we were all hunting for this whole time. I mean, the team stayed with their foot on the gas pedal."
So, what was Cara up to during her time away?
Contrary to the @PythonCara tweeting in her name and speculation from her newfound fans, she wasn't noshing on food-court goodies or window shopping. Animal experts say she was probably just slithering overhead in search of a warm spot.
Judging by trails and scales Cara left in her wake, Underhill guesstimates she traveled about 1,000 feet before settling into the crawl space over the aquarium.
After a few-day shutdown for the duration of the high-profile search-and-rescue, Blue Zoo reopened for business Thursday.
Cara, a star of the mall aquarium's thrice-weekly snake shows for the past several months, awaited her veterinary check-up in an incubator before being given a clean bill of health from the veterinarian staff.
Despite the stress of losing a slithering ward, Underhill said he was heartened by the community's support and the national attention Cara received.
"I am so excited," he said. "If this connects people with pythons and the species and gives them an appreciation for snakes, that's incredible. That's what the goal is, to get people interacting and inspired by the species."
He added: "If this is a positive side effect of her shenanigans of an escape, then that’s fantastic."
But Blue Zoo's taking no chances.
Aquarium spokeswoman Ronda Swanson said staff will fortify Cara's enclosure with motion-sensing cameras and already installed a new hard-cover top to prevent future excursions.
And — just to be safe, if it's deemed safe, Swanson said — Cara might get microchipped.