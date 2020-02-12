One week after LSU announced an outbreak of mumps, the university confirmed seven additional cases, bringing the total of infected students to 12, according to WAFB.

LSU officials are continuing to urge students to seek treatment if they have swollen and tender salivary glands under their ears or jaw.

Mumps is a contagious disease. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It can be spread through contact with saliva or respiratory droplets. Infected people are advised to limit contact with others. They are contagious from a few days before swelling of the salivary glands until up to five days after the swelling begins.

"Students with signs of mumps must be isolated for at least five days from the onset of salivary gland swelling," LSU said in a release following the initial outbreak. "There is no specific treatment for mumps or exposure to mumps. Most people with mumps recover fully. However, mumps can occasionally cause complications, and some of them are serious."

Receiving two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine in a person's lifetime is the best way to prevent mumps, LSU said. "Proof of immunity to mumps or proof of two doses of MMR vaccine is currently required for all students at LSU."

Anyone who has come into contact with someone who has mumps should receive a third MRR vaccine, LSU officials advised. The student health center at LSU will provide the vaccine to students for free.

The Student Health Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The following information is from the LSU Student Health Center website.

How do people get mumps?

Mumps is spread from person to person via respiratory and oral secretions (coughing, sneezing, talking, drinking and eating after another person, kissing, sharing lip balm, etc). It can also spread indirectly when people with mumps touch surfaces without washing their hands, and then others touch those same surfaces and proceed to rub their mouths or noses.

What do I do if I think I have the mumps?

Students with swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears or jaw on one or both sides of the face should seek care at the Student Health Center or with their primary care provider as soon as possible. The Student Health Center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Call (225) 578-6271 for more information.

Faculty and staff with signs or symptoms of possible mumps should contact their private health care provider for a clinical evaluation as soon as possible.

What is the incubation period and period of infectiousness?

The incubation period is the time between exposure to an infectious disease and the appearance of the first signs or symptoms. The average incubation period for mumps is 16-18 days, with a range of 12-25 days. Fever may persist for 3-4 days and parotitis (swelling of the salivary gland), when present, usually lasts 7-10 days.

The infectious period is the time period during which an infected person can spread the disease to others. Persons with mumps are usually considered most infectious from 1-2 days before onset of symptoms, until 5 days after onset of parotitis.

How is mumps diagnosed?

Mumps is diagnosed by a combination of symptoms and physical signs and laboratory confirmation of the virus. Most commonly an oral swabbing is performed for a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test. Blood test are also sometimes used to check for antibodies.

What is the treatment for mumps?

There is no "cure" for mumps, only supportive treatment (bed rest, fluids and fever reduction). Most cases will recover on their own. If someone becomes very ill, he/she should seek medical attention.

How can mumps be prevented?

Getting vaccinated against mumps is the best way to prevent the disease. This vaccine is included in the combination measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) and measles-mumps-rubella-varicella (MMRV) vaccines.