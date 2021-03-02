The Roman Catholic bishop of Baton Rouge says members of his flock may, if no other options are available, receive a one-shot coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, but a preference should be given to "morally acceptable" options from Pfizer and Moderna.
The Most Rev. Michael Duca, bishop of the Baton Rouge Diocese, said receiving the new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is a "justifiable and morally acceptable" way to help end this pandemic but the "new vaccine from Johnson & Johnson has some moral concerns we must acknowledge."
The three authorized vaccines and other COVID-19 vaccines still in development use cell lines from the tissue of aborted fetuses in the 1970s or 1980s at some point in their development, production or both, according to published scientific journal accounts. But the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has relied more heavily on the cell lines, raising more serious ethical concerns for church leaders.
The J&J vaccine relies on the retinal tissue of an 18-week-old fetus aborted in 1985, according to Science magazine and other accounts.
The practice of using such cell lines has led to weighing the relative morality of taking a stand against abortion and also accepting a vaccine to protect one's own life and end a deadly pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 people in the United States and almost 9,000 in Louisiana. The Catholic Church views abortion as a grave sin, part of its broader teaching on protecting the sanctity of life.
Duca's statement and a more forward-leaning one from the archbishop of the New Orleans diocese Friday, which called the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "morally compromised," came as the state expects to receive almost 38,000 doses of the one-shot J&J vaccine this week for distribution through hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.
It wasn't fully clear how the church leaders' views would play out in the series of Roman Catholic-affiliated hospitals and clinics that dot a state with a large Catholic population, or how easily people seeking inoculations could select a preferred vaccine.
Last week, New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Michael Aymond emphasized the greater moral concerns with the J&J vaccine than the other two vaccines, which had a more limited use of cell lines that made their connection to abortion "extremely remote" and more acceptable. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines used cell lines from the kidney tissue of a fetus aborted in the early 1970s for testing the vaccine's efficacy but not for production, according to medical journals and Science magazine.
Neither Duca nor Aymond explicitly prohibited members of their flocks from receiving the J&J vaccine and ended up in roughly the same place in advising more than 700,000 Catholics in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas that their vaccine choice would be one of personal conscience.
Baton Rouge Catholic bishop urges parishioners to continue fight against pandemic, with masks, distancing
"My guidance to the faithful of the Diocese of Baton Rouge is to accept as your first choices the vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna," Duca said, "but if for any reasonable circumstance you are only able to receive the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, you should feel free to do so for your safety and for the common good."
In making the statement Monday night, Bishop Michael Duca, who leads more than 212,000 Catholics in a 12-civil parish area roughly from New Roads to Kentwood to Labadieville, largely hewed to a statement Pope Francis gave Roman Catholics worldwide in December.
The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Holy See's doctrinal watchdog, said it would be "morally acceptable" to take the vaccines in question when options are limited.
Dr. Lucio Miele, professor and head of the LSU School of Medicine's Department of Genetics, explained on Tuesday that because of the type of vaccine J&J has created, it needs human cells to be mass-produced.
The cell lines in question are among a limited group in existence worldwide that have been genetically modified so they are virtually immortal and able to be endlessly reproduced to create a consistent and identical medium for the vaccine, he said.
"For the amounts of vaccine that we're talking about, you need a cell line that can be grown to enormous numbers in the laboratory. Normal human cells, including fetal and embryonic cells, cannot be grown like that," said Miele, who formerly worked for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviewing new vaccines.
He added that the cell lines, at this point, are "several steps removed from a human being" and now amount to a group of chemicals "that keeps growing forever."
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, the nonprofit Catholic health system the includes the largest hospital network in the Baton Rouge area, Our Lady of the Lake, plans to use the J&J vaccine when it receives it, a spokeswoman said.
"Because of the common good associated with vaccine use and the serious health danger of COVID-19, the Catholic Church has permitted the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while advocating for an end to this method of vaccine development and manufacturing," said Grace Weber, the health system spokeswoman.
Franciscan Missionaries, which runs hospitals in Louisiana and Mississippi with a combined 1,747 beds, is already distributing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Weber said. Duca's support for the J&J vaccine, even limited, helps, she said.
"He understands the challenges to the acquisition and equitable distribution of all three vaccines and supports our administration as circumstances require in order to protect the common good," she said.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is Catholic and spoke to Aymond on Sunday, explained that he saw the combined statements of Duca and Aymond as not prohibiting Catholics from receiving the J&J vaccine.
“You do have to weigh this with the common good of ending a pandemic,” Edwards said. “The fastest way to do this is deploy all the vaccines and have the uptake of the vaccines be as great as possible.” State health officials have warned against warned against trying to pick one vaccine over another, instead urging everyone to receive a shot as soon as they are eligible.