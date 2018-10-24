East Baton Rouge is developing new rules to allow marijuana cultivation within the parish.
The Metro Council at its Wednesday meeting asked the city-parish's Planning Commission to create new zoning specific to growing marijuana. LSU and Southern University each are authorized to enter contracts for marijuana research.
Right now, the plant is grown on rural land, where agriculture is allowed. But marijuana isn't sugarcane or soy beans, and it isn't processed the same, said Councilman Trae Welch, who requested the study.
"This is more like a pharmaceutical manufacturing operation," he remarked in an interview.
Operations occur not in fields and farm houses but inside warehouses with security and razor wire. Those facilities also distill and package final products, he continued.
Welch said he wants to make sure they're handled differently, especially in case a grower wants to move next door to a populated area like a subdivision. He said he had heard a Southern University contractor is interested in purchasing land to grow marijuana in his district, which includes Zachary and the rural northern part of the parish.
Welch said he wants to make sure anyone who sets up a marijuana operation does so responsibly.
Essentially, rural zoning is the default land use across the parish until a developer wants to build a commercial, industrial or densely-populated housing feature on it, Welch explained. Some future marijuana zoning would be a new zoning distinction separate from rural.
However, the Metro Council didn't decide on any new rules Wednesday, they just asked planners to weigh their options.
"You say 'marijuana,' and it's controversial," Welch said.
But Wednesday the plant provoked no reaction. None from the public came to speak, and the Metro Council sent Welch's proposal through without discussion.
In other business, the councilman from Zachary was also appointed to the city-parish's committee that oversees police body cameras. Whether he's in the position long enough to even attend any meetings is an open question.
Welch takes the seat left vacant by the late Councilman Buddy Amoroso.
When it came time for the Metro Council to appoint a replacement from among themselves, Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg questioned whether the city-parish even needs the committee anymore, now that every officer in the city is equipped with a unit while on patrol.
Committee proponents, however, argued that there is still work to be done to guide policy and ensure officers are compliant.
The council scheduled a Nov. 14 debate and vote on whether it should abolish the body camera committee.
Councilman Dwight Hudson wondered aloud if he and his colleagues shouldn't wait until the result of that vote to appoint a new committee member. He moved to defer the appointment until late November.
However, Scott Wilson asked if any council members wanted to nominate anyone before the matter was tabled.
Councilwoman Chauna Banks nominated Welch, who agreed to serve. Following several lengthy discussions, Wilson was running the meeting like an auctioneer and rapidly asked whether there was any dissent, and, seeing none, awarded Welch the job.
Hudson put up a hand and opened his mouth as if to speak but decided against it.
The appointment, therefore, was officially unanimous, minus Councilmen Chandler Loupe and LaMont Cole, who were out of the room when the vote was called.