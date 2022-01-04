A million-dollar project in Tangipahoa Parish is addressing a common problem in rural Louisiana communities: Too many people off the sewer grid, and too much sewage leaking out into open ditches.

A roughly $1.3 million chunk of federal cash, state government grants and parish money will pay for a new waste treatment plant in Velma, an unincorporated community in the pine-forested area about 60 miles east of Baton Rouge.

For years, no central sewage processing existed there. Residents are left to set up their own septic systems — a fairly ordinary thing in rural communities on the fringes of the Baton Rouge metro area, where small towns' water and waste-processing infrastructure can't reach every resident.

“In Velma, you’ve got sewage running into the ditches,” said Louis “Nick” Joseph, a Tangipahoa Parish councilman whose district includes Velma. “Kids’ basketballs and footballs would go into ditches filled with sewage. We’re going to end all that.”

The problem is partly a result of Velma’s secluded location: The unincorporated community of a few hundred residents and a couple of churches sits along Interstate Highway 51 between Amite and Independence. It's on the periphery of both towns’ sewer systems. Most people run their own septic tanks or other individual systems that can vary by household.

“If you don't maintain those individual systems, they’ll fail to treat the sewer like it's supposed to, and you get bad water,” said Tangipahoa Parish president Robbie Miller.

Louisiana Rep. Robbie Carter, D-Greensburg, who along with Miller and Joseph backed the Velma project, believes others like it are needed across his district — particularly in parts of sparsely-populated St. Helena Parish.

Carter has pushed for a parish-wide sewer district as a fix for problems caused by individual septic systems.

“When you get overly-populated in some areas and everyone’s got their own private sewer system, it gets to be a mess,” he said in an interview last fall.

But paying for projects like the one in Velma, which will reach about 64 homes, is a big challenge for local leaders.

Though the Velma system should last for decades, its $1.3 million price tag would have been too much for the parish to cover alone, said Missy Cowart, a Tangipahoa Parish government accountant. Officials worked for about a year to pull that money together from a handful of different sources: a $999,300 Louisiana Community Development Block grant, about $210,000 of parish CARES Act funds and $129,000 from the parish sewer district.

“If you don’t get a federal grant, it’s really hard to put a sewer system in a place like that,” Cowart said. “And then you have to get the customers to agree to pay the monthly bill.”

People connected to the new treatment plant will still get a monthly sewer bill — something Joseph said he went door-to-door in the neighborhood trying to convince people would be worthwhile. But they won’t need to pay to get connected to the system.

Joseph said most people seemed willing to pay the fees if it means they don't have to maintain their own septic systems — and don't have to risk the nasty side-effects of those systems malfunctioning.