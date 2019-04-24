Eight area law enforcement agencies will be accepting unwanted prescription drugs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the national effort of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to get potentially dangerous drugs out of homes.
The twice-a-year event will be held at collection sites across the country to rid homes of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medicine.
The alternatives — flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — poses potential safety and health hazards.
Middle District U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said in a statement Wednesday that the event is "an excellent opportunity to anonymously and properly dispose of unwanted prescription drugs, with no questions asked."
The area sites for Saturday's Drug Take Back Day are the:
- Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 828 S. Irma Boulevard, Gonzales.
- Baker Police Department, 1320 Alabama St., Baker.
- Baton Rouge Police Department, 9000 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge.
- East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's traffic office, 9313 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge.
- Plaquemine Police Department, 23540 Railroad Ave., Plaquemine.
- St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, 53 N. 2nd St., Greensburg.
- Walker Police Department, 13179 Burgess Ave., Walker.
- West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, Fred's Pharmacy, 7130 U.S. 61, St. Francisville.