For months, Ascension Parish officials have been saber-rattling and threatening litigation with DEMCO over who pays to move power lines that have blocked road widenings and new roundabouts for more than three years in the traffic-clogged parish.
But, in a twist, the Dixie Electric Membership Corporation has responded to aggressive parish threats against the utility's business prospects in Ascension by suing parish government itself.
Now, DEMCO's attorney says, the utility and the parish are back at the negotiating table and DEMCO has started some utility work, with hopes that a full breakthrough can happen.
"I think we are going to be able to work something out with the parish," Tommy Gildersleeve, DEMCO's attorney, said on Friday.
The parish's Move Ascension road program uses federal, state and local tax dollars and local road impact fees to fund a variety of widenings, turn lanes, roundabouts and signalization projects.
But program improvements aimed at speeding up traffic flow in a congested part of Prairieville just east of Airline Highway have been stuck in neutral over the DEMCO fight.
The slowed improvements are in the general vicinity of the future $100 million, 2,000-student Prairieville High School that is planned to open in the fall of 2024. The work includes the La. 930 corridor and the Parker, Henry and Braud road areas.
The parish and DEMCO have been at loggerheads over how much each side should pay to move the utility's roadside power lines and other infrastructure out of the way. The combined cost is estimated in the millions of dollars, though precise figures aren't available.
In March, the Parish Council voted to take all necessary legal action against DEMCO, but never filed suit. Then, in July, the aggressive posture stepped up.
The Parish Council voted again to take all necessary legal action to enforce its rights. Later that month, Assistant District Attorney Jean-Paul Robert, the parish attorney, sent a demand letter to DEMCO accusing it of violating state law and the franchise agreement that the parish has had with nonprofit electrical cooperative since 1941.
In addition, Robert threatened to have parish permit officials block future customer connections for DEMCO, take some of its power equipment and cut down the utility poles at one Prairieville intersection — and then invite other utilities to move into the area.
"We are beginning the painful, yet necessary removal of DEMCO from Ascension Parish permanently," Robert wrote in the letter under District Attorney Ricky Babin's letterhead.
Based in Greenwell Springs, DEMCO has sold power in Ascension since 1943 and currently has around 15,000 customers in the parish.
Before Ascension government could pull the trigger on an actual lawsuit, however, DEMCO drew first and sued the parish for damages late last month in the 23rd Judicial District Court in Gonzales.
The suit asks a judge to bar the parish from blocking its new customer connections and to declare that the electrical cooperative is not breaking state law or its franchise agreement.
The company has also asked a judge to find that the mere fact that DEMCO's power lines are in the path of the road work doesn't mean it must pay to remove them.
In addition to Ascension Parish government, DEMCO's suit also names HNTB Corporation, the parish's lead engineering consultant on the Move Ascension program, as a defendant.
The suit accuses HNTB and separate road engineering firms under HNTB's oversight of failing to work in advance with DEMCO on road design to minimize conflicts with its electrical equipment. The failures "drastically increased the cost of the relocations," the suit alleges.
The suit also seeks special and general damages.
At issue are six projects in the Move Ascension program, according to DEMCO's lawsuit.
There are four roundabouts: the intersections of Parish Road 929 and Causey and Braud roads, Parish Road 929 and La. 930, Germany and Braud roads, and Parish Road 929 and Parker Road.
There are also two road widenings: one along La. 930 between La. 42 and Causey Road and another along Henry Road between La. 73 and Tillotson Road.
Since the suit was filed Aug. 22, both sides have agreed in good faith to start meetings with a third-party mediator before the legal case goes any further, Gildersleeve, DEMCO's attorney, said. The meetings aren't binding, however.
"I'm hoping that leads to a resolution of how we're going to share these costs," he said.
According to the suit, the dispute is primarily over whether the parish franchise agreement pulls in state transportation rules for the reimbursement of utility relocations and whether those state rules should apply to DEMCO lines along parish roads. If so, they force DEMCO to pay for the relocations at its cost, the parish argues.
DEMCO disputes this reading of the rules and had offered a 90/10 cost-split between the parish and DEMCO. The parish rejected that offer and hasn't made a counteroffer, according to the lawsuit and other legal papers.
In the meantime, Gildersleeve said, DEMCO has started to move some utilities and will leave the reimbursement of that work to future negotiation or litigation.
Gildersleeve added that he is not aware of Ascension ever blocking any electrical connections for DEMCO.
Brandon Gatlin, a parish government spokesman, declined this week to comment on pending litigation.
Bryan Jones, an HNTB vice president and leader of its Gulf Coast office, also declined to comment Friday.