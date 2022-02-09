Two actors who popularized ambulance work in a 1970s television show are behind an effort to embed film crews with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Service workers and chronicle the day-to-day lives of paramedics for an upcoming documentary.
"Into the Unknown: The Paramedics’ Journey" is being produced by Randolph Mantooth and Kevin Tighe, who starred in "Emergency!" Their new show will depict the "lives and jobs" of half a dozen paramedic crews around the country, according to the documentary's website. The First Responder Network Authority, a federal authority operated by AT&T that maintains a nationwide broadband network for first responders, is the principal sponsor of the film, according to the website.
"Over-worked, sometimes overlooked and nearly always taken for granted, paramedics are real-world heroes,” Mantooth said in a statement. “My hope is that “Into the Unknown” will provide the public with an understanding of and appreciation for the critical role these individuals play.”
A license agreement between the city-parish and production company ITU Doc, LLC, will be introduced to the Metro Council during Wednesday's regular meeting. A public meeting on the agreement is scheduled to be held Feb. 23.
The agreement gives film crews permission to "observe, record and document the public safety activities" of city-parish EMS. The agreement does not outline a filming schedule for the project.
Few details are known about what the final production of the documentary will look like. Karen O'Brien, a line producer for the documentary, declined to comment, citing the ongoing approval process at the city-parish.
"This particular show is more focused on an individual paramedic and not focused on the department of EMS," said Mike Chustz, East Baton Rouge EMS spokesman.
Production members say the film is intended to increase public understanding around the work that paramedics do, according to the film company's news release.
“Whether it’s a senior who has fallen, a teenager who has overdosed, a middle-aged woman in cardiac arrest, or the victim of a severe car crash, these are people often facing the worse days of their lives — we’re there to help," former paramedic and film executive committee member Baxter Larmon said in a statement. "This documentary will go a long way in ensuring that the public understands who we are, what we do and why we matter.”
If approved, this won't be the first time Hollywood has worked with the city-parish's EMS to produce a show. Television show "Nightwatch" embedded with Baton Rouge's EMS in 2019. City-parish leaders lauded the show at the time for putting a spotlight on the work that first responders do.
In 2017, producers sought permission to film members of the Police Department, but council members worried it was an exploitative maneuver by people trying to play up tension following the death of Alton Sterling and rejected the request.
"Nightwatch" was a source of controversy in New Orleans, where it was also filmed, after claims surfaced that an EMS crew with the city had slowed their treatment of a motorcycle crash victim to accommodate film crews. An investigation showed that care had not been delayed, but not after the claim ignited a firestorm on social media.
"Baton Rouge EMS also participated in the ‘Nightwatch’ program, and it was agreed upon immediately and initially that no response times would be changed," Chustz said. "When we went on situation that required immediate intervention, those people did their jobs but stayed out of our way."
Any filming done by the documentary's crews will be held to that same standard, Chustz said.
"Anything that goes on will not interfere with our patient operations — this was non-negotiable," Chustz said.