The state's Safe Haven Law allows parents to legally and safely relinquish a newborn to the state if the child is no older than 60 days and does not show signs of abuse or neglect. But not everyone knows about the law or other alternatives — and a standard child protective services hotline is not necessarily sufficient.
So the Department of Children and Family Services and the National Safe Haven Alliance are offering a 24-hour confidential hotline staffed by a team trained in crisis response.
Heather Burner, executive director of NSHA, said there is a range of options for struggling parents — like continuing to care for their child, a planned adoption, or relinquishment — but there is not a single solution that works for every family. The focus is on keeping babies safe while supporting their families.
"We should be in a culture [in which] we are supporting women and parents rather than just telling them where they can drop their baby off," she said.
Safe Haven legislation was passed after national, highly publicized instances of infant abandonment in the early 2000s, according to Mona Michelli, the deputy assistant secretary for child welfare at DCFS.
These stories — where a baby is found in a dumpster, or on a doorstep, or in a field — many times end in the death of the child, Burner said.
While the Safe Haven Law ideally prevents this scenario from happening, advocates worry not enough parents are informed about both the law's existence and the process involved.
Parents can give their newborn to a caretaker at any Safe Haven designated site: a hospital licensed by the state, a manned fire station and law enforcement station, a child advocacy center and various medical clinics and health centers. Or, they can call 911 and allow emergency personnel to come to them to retrieve the baby.
Lori Miller, who oversees the Safe Haven program, said that 70 babies were relinquished between 2004, when DCFS implemented the law, and the end of 2019.
Burner said that there is a misunderstanding in the public that people seeking to surrender their children don't care about their babies or are "trying to get rid of them."
"Honestly, most of the women we deal with...love their baby," she said. "Many have been assaulted, they’ve been abused, they’ve hidden the pregnancy because they’re terrified of people finding out. They are not able to care for this child, but they do love their baby."
In some cases, parents want to continue to parent their child but feel unable to for a number of reasons. If they call the hotline, team members will guide them through a series of questions designed to support them and discover the best options for them moving forward.
In one recent case, a woman called the hotline from a van parked outside of a Safe Haven drop-off location, Burner said. Her baby was about four days old and she had nowhere to go.
"She had lost her job because of COVID, ultimately lost her home, lost everything, and was now here in this desperate situation with a newborn,” Burner said.
The woman had called to ask how to relinquish her baby, but in talking to the staff admitted she would happily keep her infant if she had a place to live so she could keep her child safe. The team found her lodging at a shelter within hours, and she's now transitioning into an apartment.
Other times, the team may find a temporary placement option for a parent who plans to reunite with their child after, for example, going through a detox program.
And in other cases, the hotline helps parents understand the adoption process. They may call intending to surrender their infant, but end up entering into a planned and voluntary adoption arrangement — which Burner says grants them more access to their child and the potential to experience their child's life as they grow up.
Without this option, parents will lose all contact with their baby.
"Safe Haven is, ideally, a last resort," said Michelli with DCFS. "What’s preferable is a planned adoption where there can be more sharing of information, but if that’s not possible, this is what it’s for."
If a parent continues to want to go the Safe Haven route, the team will coach them through what to expect and even call ahead to the facility they plan to use to prepare personnel to accept the baby. They also provide support to the parent after the process is over.
That child is then medically assessed and taken into DCFS custody before the agency places them with a foster parent that is also certified as an adoptive parent.
"It’s a bittersweet thing when a mother uses Safe Haven," Burner said. "Most of the time they love their child, they’re just not in a position to be able to parent. But it’s a beautiful thing to see a family that has no idea they were going to get a phone call, and they get this call saying 'We have a baby for you.'"
Call 1-888-510-BABY (1-888-510-2229) or text SAFEHAVEN to 313131 for information.