A real estate agent barricaded himself in a house after he had a weapon pulled on him during a recent house showing in the Hundred Oaks neighborhood, according to an official with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The incident took place Nov. 15, in the 2500 block of Rhododendron Ave around 5:30 p.m., BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
The agent was showing a home to a woman during a private appointment when she pulled out what he believed to be a knife while touring a guest house in the back of the property, Coppola said.
He quickly returned to the front yard where both his car and the woman's car were parked. However, the agent saw a man get out of the driver's seat of the woman's car as he approached.
He immediately fled to the house, bolted the door and called 911. While he waited for authorities to arrive he heard knocks and attempts to break into the building.
When he eventually saw the woman's car had left, he ventured out of the house only to find they had rummaged through his own vehicle.
Coppola said authorities are still looking for the suspects. Their car was described as a white compact vehicle, possibly a Nissan. Police believe there were multiple occupants in the car.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.