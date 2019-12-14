On Giving Tuesday, Grammy-winning Christian singer and Lafayette native Lauren Daigle helped organize a fundraiser to raise money for inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary ahead of Christmas.

"We decided to partner with Angola," Daigle said. "The two things that were requested were phone calls and clothing for the women."

Daigle's efforts raised nearly $17,000 in funds for new clothing, as well as money for inmates to spend on making phone calls home on Christmas Day.

"I hope it means something to y'all," Daigle said in a video to the inmates.

Daigle posted to her Facebook page this week thanking everyone who contributed on Giving Tuesday.

"Your generosity will provide more than 70,000 minutes of connection to friends, family and loved ones."

Daigle also performed a private concert for the inmates and security guards during her visit.