A request from ExxonMobil for a 10-year tax break worth an estimated $23 million sailed through the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council on Wednesday.

The council, as expected, unanimously approved the tax break by a 11-0 vote. Councilman Brandon Noel was absent from Wednesday's meeting.

The council's approval came after some members of the public raised concerns about job creation and retention and voiced anxieties over the negative environmental impacts they believe the chemical company's longtime presence has had on the community.

The company is using the tax break, granted through the state's sometimes controversial Industrial Tax Exemption Program, to modernize its oil refinery in Baton Rouge, a project that's expected to spark a major economic boost to the local economy during construction. ExxonMobil is expected to pay higher property tax payments once the 10-year incentive ends, so the company argues the tax break will pay for itself.

ExxonMobil tax break request to modernize refinery sails through School Board, next up is Metro Council A request by ExxonMobil for a property tax break worth an estimated $23 million over the next decade won easy approval Thursday from the East …

Only $230.5 million of the $410 million project is eligible for under the state's tax exemption program, which would provide an 80% property tax abatement worth $23.2 million to the company over 10 years — earlier estimates suggested it was a high as $27 million. The project will support more than 2,000 construction jobs, but is not expected to create any new permanent jobs, which also has drawn criticism.

The request has already sailed through approvals from the state's Board of Commerce and Industry, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and Sheriff Sid Gautreaux. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Gov. John Bel Edwards also expressed support of the request ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole asked if current market projections guarantee the retention of the new jobs promised with the project over the life of the tax break and how many of ExxonMobil's employees live in the city-parish.

"Nothing is ever perfectly guaranteed," Gloria Moncada, a vice president with Exxon, told Cole. "We do know that with the recent downturn, we largely were able to keep all the jobs we have here in Baton Rouge. When we do get investments of this size, that improves our competitiveness and helps assure that job retention."

Moncada Wednesday night couldn't give Cole an exact percentage regarding employees who reside in the city-parish but said, "a vast majority do."