Several incumbents and some of the more prominent incumbents who have been campaigning for months qualified Tuesday for fall elections in Ascension and other River parishes.
In Ascension, Gonzales surveyor Clint Cointment and former Alcohol and Tobacco Control Commissioner Murphy Painter qualified for Ascension Parish president while three men qualified for parish sheriff, Interim Sheriff Bobby Webre and challengers Byron Hill and Moses Black Jr.
Incumbent Parish President Kenny Matassa has not qualified and isn't expected to seek reelection after a tumultuous four-year term, in which he was acquitted of bribery and recently was criticized for a government-funded trip to a conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, after declaring an emergency in his parish for Hurricane Barry.
Cointment lost narrowly to Matassa in a 2015 runoff. Painter and Cointment are Republicans.
In the 2nd state Senate District, Troy E. Brown, the onetime holder of the seat who resigned in February 2017 as the Legislature was poised to remove him over domestic violence allegations, qualified to run against incumbent Sen. Ed Price. Price won an election to replace Brown after he resigned. Both men are Democrats.
In Iberville, three have qualified for parish president, Oneal "Elmo" Bosley of White Castle, Percy E. Butler Jr. of Plaquemine and John "Mud-Bone" Lasseigne of Grosse Tete. Longtime sitting Parish President Mitch Ourso had not qualified as of mid-Tuesday morning.
In the Ascension sheriff's race, candidates will be vying to fill the remainder of former Sheriff Jeff Wiley's term and also a new four-year term. Wiley stepped down earlier this year after his daughter was elected to a parish judgeship.
Webre and Hill are Republicans; Black is a Democrat.
In the 88th House District, incumbent Johnny Berthelot, R-Gonzales, has announced he will not seek reelection, leaving an unexpected open seat.
Republicans Ryan Beissinger of Prairieville and Brandon Trosclair of Gonzales qualified Monday.