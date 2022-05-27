As Memorial Day approaches, many Louisianans will be using the long weekend as an opportunity to spend some time out on the water.
Travel for Memorial Day is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels and there are several events planned throughout the area.
With boats of all sizes planning to head out on the river over the weekend, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is warning people to be safe and sober if planning to operate watercraft.
"We encourage everyone on the water to wear a life jacket, have a sober operator and take a free boating education class offered by LDWF," said Adam Einck, a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
A deadly crash on False River last weekend put the dangers of unsafe boating in sharp relief. Two people were killed when a bass boat and a 20-foot vessel collided.
Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the men were participating in the river's Friday Night Cookie Jar Bass Tournament when the accident took place.
"It was 10 o'clock in the complete dark. It's hard to see on water like that," Thibodeaux told The Advocate. "It's hard to judge distance."
In August 202, three children were injured after a party barge hit them while they were tubing.
Two of the juveniles were hospitalized for their injuries and authorities later arrested 64-year-old Lafayette Parish Assistant District Attorney Chris Richard for careless operation of a vessel, negligent injuring and felony hit and run.
A focus on alcohol use
Penalties for DWI carry equal sentences on the water and on the road. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water could lose their driver's license and boating privileges.
"First offense DWI on the water or on the road carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail," Einck said. "Again, every DWI offense is also subject to a suspension of driving a vehicle and operating a boat privileges."
According to Einck, alcohol is a major factor in many boating accidents and both the LDWF and Coast Guard will be patrolling on the river for drunken boaters over the weekend.
"Alcohol consumption impairs a boater's judgment, balance, vision and reaction time. Alcohol also increases fatigue and susceptibility to hypothermia," he said. "Intensifying the effects of alcohol are sun, wind, noise, vibration and movement, which are all common to boating activities."
There should be plenty of chances for people to enjoy boats safely.
An annual boating event on False River, the Blessing of the Boats, is scheduled to take place Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m under the pavilion on Morrison Parkway in New Roads.
Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Pointe Coupee, all watercraft will be blessed by joining the line of boats along the False River floating dock and passing by on the lakeside.