CENTRAL — Two pets died Thursday afternoon in a house fire on Fir Drive, the Central Fire Department district chief said.
A neighbor alerted the resident that the home was on fire, District Chief Derek Glover said. Firefighters found heavy fire from the carport to the rear of the home.
"Sadly, two dogs died in the fire," Glover said.
Glover said he wasn't sure what breeds the dogs were, but one was about 10-15 pounds and the other one was smaller.
Two Central Fire Department units responded to the fire, with Zachary and Baton Rouge fire departments covering Central's district during the fire that broke out shortly before 3:30 p.m. The fire was brought under control at 4:15 p.m., Glover said.
The Red Cross was called to help the displaced family; no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire, which caused extensive damage, is still under investigation, Glover said.