If the first step toward musical stardom is practicing for long hours to nail a performance of a signature song, the second step may well be waiting in line.

The thought surely crossed the minds of the hundreds of people who found themselves caught in a misty rain on the sidewalk outside the Hilton hotel in downtown Baton Rouge on Sunday. Inside, the producers of "American Idol" had set up shop in search of the next Laine Hardy — reigning champion of the popular TV show and a Livingston Parish native.

Starting at 7 a.m., security personnel opened the hotel doors for just a few people at a time. Inside, more standing in line was in store, this time in a ballroom where a cacophony of singing voices, strumming guitars and nervous chatter filled the air.

Finally, people were called up to tables where they had a matter of precious seconds to impress "American Idol" producers so they could advance to the next round of auditions. Top performers on Sunday could be singing and playing in front of celebrity judges on TV as soon as a month from now, said show producer Anhie Nguyen.

A majority of those who showed up for the event were locals, hailing from Baton Rouge and nearby communities such as St. Francisville and Springfield. Many said that while the success of Livingston Parish's Hardy was encouraging, they had other reasons for auditioning.

“I was going to do it anyway,” said Alayna Lott, an 18-year-old Southeastern University student from Watson. She made it through the initial tryouts Sunday and was awaiting instructions on the next step — being recorded on video.

A singer and guitarist since she was young, Lott said she enjoys seeing how audiences respond to her performances.

“I like the way music moves people, and I feel like if I can have an impact in that in any way, shape or form, then I’m doing something productive,” she said.

Jesse Borleson, a plant worker from Lake Charles, came because Sunday was his mother’s birthday, and she had urged him to audition for the show in the past. He was hoping to surprise her with news that he’d made the cut to move on to further auditions.

Singing and playing the guitar has been a hobby for Borleson, 27, for years. He recently started singing mostly country music in a local bar and wants to advance his music career.

“I found that I enjoyed hearing people sing along. That is something I would like to do for a living,” he said, adding that becoming an American Idol would be “life-changing.”

Nguyen said producers look for authenticity in performers.

“Come here, be yourself, sing from your heart and that will always shine through,” she said.

She was impressed by the auditions she saw Sunday.

“Louisiana is an untapped resource full of potential. … Everyone I’ve seen so far today has really blown me away,” she said.

Some of that talent was on display as people patiently, if anxiously, stood in line.

Before he made it inside the hotel, Borleson played the guitar as a few strangers nearby broke into song, giving an impromptu performance of Ben E. King's “Stand By Me." It garnered some of the loudest cheers of the day from the waiting crowd.