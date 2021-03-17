Oregon State University leaders reprimanded former LSU President F. King Alexander by placing him on a probationary status Wednesday, the latest in a wave of discipline or departures at other universities related to LSU's mishandling sexual misconduct allegations in past years.

Just more than nine months after leaving LSU to lead Oregon’s largest university, Alexander found himself fighting to keep his job amid intense scrutiny over his handling of Title IX complaints and sexual misconduct allegations during his six years at Louisiana’s flagship college.

Though Alexander faced potentially severe discipline, including dismissal, a majority of OSU Board of Trustees members instead approved a more-than-10-week-long probationary period that would see a third-party review outstanding questions related to the LSU report and glean feedback from the community, among other requirements.

Officials took that action against Alexander following a lengthy hearing centered on the findings from a law firm review that described a “total failure of leadership” of physical and dating violence under Alexander’s tenure at Louisiana's flagship college. The Husch Blackwell investigation, named after the law firm contracted to conduct it, detailed cultural problems at LSU, in particular, Title IX programs and allegations of improper conduct throughout the university.

None of the several OSU students and staff who spoke publicly, including survivors of sexual and partner violence, supported Alexander’s recent responses to the report. Most called for his resignation.

“At LSU, athletics’ profits were prioritized over the experiences and trauma of those who came forward to bring light sexual and interpersonal violence,” said Jenna Riccolo, who spoke on behalf of OSU's staff union, SEIU 503.

Others criticized the secretive search-and-hire process to bring Alexander to the school, the slow response from OSU leaders after the LSU report's release and sexual assault survivors feeling they've long been ignored.

Alexander said he was sorry, reiterating many of his points he made in a recent apology letter.

“I am truly sorry” for any pain this issue has caused, he said during Wednesday’s virtual meeting. “I do accept ultimate responsibility and accountability.”

F. King Alexander facing potential firing, discipline at Oregon State over LSU allegations Former LSU President F. King Alexander faces the prospect of discipline, including potential termination, this week from his role as president…

The impact of the Husch Blackwell report has been far-stretching and last week saw the University of Kansas "part ways" with former LSU football coach Les Miles, as well as the school’s athletics director, Jeff Long.

In his letter last week, Alexander also voiced regrets for not taking stronger action against Miles. He said the LSU Board of Supervisors opted not to fire Miles due to lack of evidence. That decision came two months before becoming LSU's president, Alexander said.

He also faulted budget cuts and difficulties getting LSU's Title IX program up and running in 2015.

USA Today first reported on the long history of sexual harassment at Louisiana’s flagship school in November, prompting the school officials to commission the Husch Blackwell report.

Its release earlier this month has fueled scrutiny over King’s leadership at OSU and detailed frustrations LSU officials encountered when handling instances of sexual misconduct, in particular within the athletic department and complaints lodged against Miles.

While at LSU, Miles was accused of kissing a female student, "unwanted touching," telling her he was attracted to her and suggesting that they go to a hotel or his condo, according to a secret 2013 report that was recently made partially public.

The former coach also requested his office be staffed by women “with big boobs” and “pretty girls” — demands he made after leading the Tigers to the 2012 national championship game, according to the Husch Blackwell report.

LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva emailed Alexander in 2013 warning of the risk the allegations put on the school and football program while saying that Miles should be fired, according to the Husch Blackwell report.

Alexander, while responding to trustees’ questions, said the letter was more of a “heads up” from Alleva that Miles was on shaky ground and that if he stepped over the line, he should be fired. Miles was sanctioned and at the time was required to go to counseling and was forbidden from texting or calling student workers.

"I was confident that the athletics director was keeping a close eye on Les Miles because he wanted him fired," Alexander said Wednesday. "Any violation of these things would have gotten him fired and would have given us the evidence to remove him sooner."

Miles kept his job but was ultimately fired early into the 2016 season because of the team’s poor performance.

+2 LSU Shreveport medical school chancellor under probe over allegations of sex discrimination As LSU’s flagship campus continues to convulse in anger over how top officials have handled allegations of sexual harassment and dating violen…

In an interview with The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, LSU Faculty Senate President Mandi Lopez questioned why LSU administrators fired a woman in 2015 who used profanity in her lectures at the same time football coach Les Miles was at the center of allegations of inappropriate conduct with co-eds that led his bosses to forbid him from being alone with female students.

“Perhaps one point that evades me is the targeted actions taken against and subsequent dismissal of a tenured faculty member,” Lopez said without referring by name to Teresa Buchanan, a tenured professor who specialized in early childhood education and trained elementary school teachers.

Lopez said the faculty member’s infraction was “absurdly minute when compared to those of the now notorious coach.”

She also noted that only two of the 16 LSU Board of Supervisors are women – 11% on the board versus 51% in the state’s population – and asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to consider those numbers when making appointments.

Kansas AD Jeff Long resigns in wake of Les Miles ouster amid reports of 'inappropriate behavior' Kansas athletic director Jeff Long announced Wednesday that he has stepped down, news that comes two days after the university announced it ha…

Despite actions taken at other universities, no one has lost a job at LSU. Two administrators were suspended temporarily, and state lawmakers have called on the school to take stronger action to protect students from sexual misconduct and make amends for past failures.

Interim LSU president Tom Galligan has vowed to adopt the more than one dozen recommendations in the Husch Blackwell report.

The school announced Wednesday that it plans to launch a confidential website aimed at supporting people impacted by domestic or sexual violence. Galligan also told members of the Faculty Senate that he’s also looking for an appropriate place in the center of campus to house the Title IX office because the current one near University Lake is difficult to find.

Staff writer Mark Ballard contributed to this report.