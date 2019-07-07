Driving northeast on Bluebonnet Boulevard approximately 800 feet before Interstate 10 (in front of the Red Lobster restaurant), the roadway widens to five lanes as new lanes develop along the inside and outside. Most motorists traveling in the third lane (far inside lane before approaching the restaurant) assume the new inside lane formed is used to enter the on ramp for I-10 west and the lane they are traveling in will continue past the intersection. Unfortunately, they realize too late that both inside lanes do in fact exit to the on ramp for I-10 west. They quickly, and sometimes dangerously, try to change lanes to continue straight on Bluebonnet. Is there a way motorists can be given advance warning, maybe pavement markings, signage, etc., prior to Red Lobster that the lane they are traveling in is for entering the interstate ramp as well and the two other lanes are for continuing on Bluebonnet?
"DOTD will certainly look into this," says Brendan Rush, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development.
"There is a very large sign up on the overpass that shows the left two lanes as I-10 West Baton Rouge."
More road blues
Is anyone checking the road repairs that are being worked on Goodwood Boulevard between Sharp Road and Airline Highway. The repairs in some areas are worse than the original pothole. If the repaired areas are to be overlaid, then it may work, but as it is now, it is bad. Please look into this.
Fred Raiford, city-parish director of transportation and drainage, tells us: "I rode the area the other day to see what work was taking place on Goodwood. Currently, the contractors are addressing base failures on Goodwood. The patch work is required to address all the base problems on the street. They will also be doing some concrete work on broken curbs and ADA curb ramps. This should start in the coming weeks.
"Once that work has been completed, the contractor will come in and mill the top 2 inches of asphalt and remove that and after come back in and overlay 2 inches of new asphalt to complete the job.
"The contract time started on June 10 and contractor has 180 days or until Dec. 7. Please note that the Goodwood project does not stop at Sherwood Forest Boulevard. It goes from Airline Highway to Stockton Drive and Sherwood Forest Boulevard from Old Hammond Highway to Florida Boulevard.