LIVINGSTON — First, a gravel company proposed mining behind a residential subdivision in Watson. Next, a man unveiled plans for a shooting range near people's backyards in Springfield. Just a couple months ago, a community protested a 144-unit apartment complex planned right by a single-family subdivision south of Walker.
In each case, the Livingston Parish Council decided that despite opposition from residents, they had to approve the project. That's because the parish has no zoning that could serve as a justification for voting "no" on developments that may not fit the community but which comply with parish ordinances, officials said.
"Technically, anybody could build a dynamite factory next to a residential area as long as they meet the ordinance," said Gerald Burns, who has served on the parish's planning commission for 14 years.
A growing list of controversial projects, including those three, has spurred a renewed push to implement zoning in Livingston Parish, something that has failed repeatedly over the last few decades amid opposition from big landowners, real estate agents and residents who don't want government to decide how they can develop their property.
"We have to have zoning to allow the council to do things the people think we can do already but we can't,” said Walker-area parish council member Tracy Girlinghouse, who is leading the push for zoning.
The parish council is working to create a five-member committee that would review a parish master plan, which includes a zoning framework, adopted in 2013 but never implemented.
The parish council is expected on March 14 to introduce an ordinance creating such a committee. The proposed committee would begin meeting just months before the full parish council and the parish president face an election this October, limiting their time to implement any land use changes with potential political fallout.
The master plan, called Envision Livingston, was written by a Boulder, Colorado, company for the parish with a $450,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Along with a proposal for zoning, the master plan calls for future investment in roads, water and sewer.
Parish President Layton Ricks, who is in favor of the committee and a slow zoning process, said the proposal to create the committee died several years ago because it was too controversial at the time. But he thinks there has been enough change in mindset to try again.
"With the growth of the parish, we've reached a point where we've realized we need apartments, different commercial businesses and industry," Ricks said. "How will we lay out this land so you know what you get into when you come?"
The Envision Livingston master plan says a lack of predictability about future development causes controversies over individual land use decisions in the parish. That lack of predictability also discourages quality development because of uncertainty about who would move in next door. And, it leads to an inability to plan for roads and infrastructure. In many places in the parish, buildings have been built too close to roads, making it difficult to add lanes or utility lines.
The master plan says more restrictions are needed in the growing western and central parts of the parish, proposing the drafting, "with landowner participation and approval," of a zoning plan for the corridor that stretches east to west from U.S. 190 to Interstate 12. This is the area that contains and has the most potential for commercial and industrial development.
Elsewhere in the parish, the master plan calls for the council to use a "self-determination" process by sub-area. Local steering committees would take local input and decide the extent to which zoning regulations would be presented to the parish planning commission. If the local committees do not take action within a given time period, the parish council could adopt zoning in accordance with a land use map written into the master plan.
That map contains uses such as as industrial, commercial/mixed-use, single-family and agricultural.
While at least the majority of the council members are in favor of some zoning, a hangup may be in whether the full parish is zoned or just sections, and who controls the rule-making.
Watson-area parish councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert said the master plan committee would look at the details for creating a zoning plan: What categories of land use does the parish need? How could the parish take landowners input? Who would address zoning issues in the future? What are the costs associated?
Talbert and Girlinghouse are in favor of allowing a central board to create a zoning map for the whole parish and take input and appeals from landowners during the process.
Many areas could be zoned rural with few restrictions, they said, but it needs to be done everywhere to work. Talbert noted that some of the most controversial issues recently — including loud bars and a shooting range — have occurred in the eastern areas where the council members say they oppose zoning.
But council Chairman Shane Mack has a narrower view of what is needed. Mack, who represents the Albany and Holden areas, said there should be zoning only on the parish's western end and not in his area.
"I think is wrong for certain portions," Mack said. "There's a lot of very rural areas in Livingston Parish, and a lot of people, they take pride and they love Livingston Parish because they can buy some land out in the country and they can do what they want with it."
He said the municipalities in the eastern part of the parish should take the lead there, and no zoning rules should be imposed on places like unincorporated clusters like Holden despite a density of businesses, schools and a post office.
"If you want to live in a city, move to a city. If you want to live in the country, move to the country. And if you want to move to the country, this is the way it is," Mack said.
Ricks said he favors a process that begins along the industrial corridor north of Interstate 12, and then moves outwards to the more rural areas as people get comfortable with the idea of zoning.
"Let's do it where it makes sense first … where you're primarily commercial," Ricks said. "Then you start talking to your different districts about what kind of land use they want in their areas."