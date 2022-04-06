Ascension Parish's west bank water systems and other utilities have suffered from "a lack of effective operational and managerial oversight," leading to erroneous billing and a wide variety of other errors, auditors recently found.
Auditors with Faulk and Winkler found, for instance, that one of the two west bank water systems overcharged the parish jail $668,000 for its water between September 2017 and July 2020.
Clerks also separately made $62,300 in water bill adjustments for residential customers in 2020 without the documentation to support those changes, auditors added.
The audit was done last year, but was only recently released.
Even before the audit, Councilman Alvin "Coach" Thomas has criticized the parish administration over water billing issues. He says constituents have been getting water bills that were hundreds or even thousands of dollars too high. Thomas even noted one erroneous residential bill that came in at $18,000; it was corrected before the resident had to pay, officials said.
In late January, a woman upset over her water bill caused a disturbance at the parish utility office in Donaldsonville and wound up getting arrested, prompting the Parish Council to place a sheriff's deputy at the office on days each month when water is cut off.
"There is a lack of effective operational and managerial oversight of utility department operations, to include customer account management, software security, (and) operational performance and ongoing monitoring," the auditors concluded.
It's been a bumpy few years for the two parish water systems, Ascension Consolidated Utilities District No. 1 and Parish Utilities of Ascension. But parish officials say they have been working to get a handle on the situation for months.
They've dedicated top administrators to fixing the problem, are setting new rules and have hired Bill Dawson, a former two-term councilman, as their new utilities director to help with that work. They're also contracting with a consultant who they say will to help them improve operations.
In a recent meeting where the administration reviewed its efforts to respond to the auditors' findings, Councilman Thomas called for additional measures to keep erroneous bills from being sent to his constituents in the first place. But he indicated he was pleased with what he was hearing so far.
"I think things have been going pretty good. We've made tremendous strides in correcting a lot of our stuff that we've had problems with," he said.
Thomas declined to comment Tuesday.
ACUD serves several hundred customers in the rural corners of western Ascension outside Donaldsonville, including the parish jail, and surrounds the Parish Utilities system. It serves the city of Donaldsonville and its roughly 3,500 customers.
Parish Utilities is the entity the holds the old Peoples Water system. The parish bought the private system in 2016 in the first year of then-President Kenny Matassa's administration after a push by the prior administration, but the aged system has been plagued with old meters and distribution pipes, among other problems.
Under Matassa and now President Clint Cointment, parish officials have said they have been trying to find ways to better manage the former private water system, bring in qualified staff and finance needed upgrades. The audit reveals those efforts at better management remained a work in progress in 2020.
In an interview, Dawson, the former council chairman whose district included western Ascension, said one of the problems auditors uncovered is inconsistent meter reading by the water districts' crews.
The overbilling of the jail, for instance, happened because of meter reading errors and the conversion of those readings into gallons used, parish officials have said.
"When they were reading them, the decimal places were off, which elevated the amount of usage, which elevated the amount of expenditures that the jail was paying," Patrick Goldsmith, Ascension's finance chief, told a Parish Council committee on March 24. "And I think it was one of those things that just kept happening and happening and [the Finance Department] was probably questioning, but until they figured it out and the auditor was like, 'Yeah, that meter reading is the problem,' it just continued, so it was just the way the meters were read."
Parish officials told the council late last month they have taken steps to improve meter reading and the bill adjustment process. They have switched meter reading routes so the same person isn't reading the same meters each month and built in more checks on bill adjustments.
Dawson added that part of the new consultant's job will be to examine more closely what was leading to the meter reading problems and if it is associated with a particular type of meter.
The parish is also in line to receive a grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to replace 3,500 manually read water meters in Donaldsonville with electronic, drive-by meters that officials hope will improve accuracy, according to a Corps review and Dawson. Work is expected to start in December, Corps officials said.
"I feel good about what we have there. We have addressed these findings, and we have made some corrections. We've made more than one correction," Dawson said in an interview.
On the other hand, the jail is on the ACUD system, which already has electronic water meters.
Goldsmith explained that the overbilling of the parish jail was resolved by a shift of water system money to the parish general fund.
The parish is responsible for the jail's maintenance and operational costs, including the water bill, so when parish government pays the water bill, it's essentially moving dollars from one parish fund to the other.
"So, we kind of paid ourselves to fix it," Goldsmith told the council.