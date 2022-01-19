A roadblock to the completion of a massive flood prevention project for the Baton Rouge area could soon be cleared: State highway officials said Wednesday they have reached a tentative deal to relocate a gas pipeline that has been in the way.
But state highway and federal officials didn't or couldn't say if the new agreement would ensure that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project would be finished by its deadline at the end of 2022.
State and local leaders have said the Comite River Diversion Canal — which would slice through 12 miles between Baker and Zachary to tie the Comite to the Mississippi River — would reduce the risk of flooding for thousands of homes.
Talked about since the 1960s, the project's concept took form after the historic 1983 flood, and it gained new momentum after the 2016 floods, which backers say could have been lessened if the canal existed.
Following years of delays, the canal has been under construction since early 2020, but has still hit some slowdowns. It was originally set to be completed by 2021, but the deadline had to be pushed back to the end of this year — a deadline some officials are skeptical will be met.
The canal's planned path would disrupt bayous, highways, railroads and more than 60 underground pipelines. One of them, a natural gas pipeline owned by the Florida Gas Transmission Co., has proved a particularly thorny problem; the company has sought tens of millions of dollars to either relocate it or protect it from the canal's construction.
In a newsletter to constituents a few days ago, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge said the dispute would make it unlikely the project would be completed this year.
On Wednesday, however, state officials said they have reached an initial deal with Florida Gas Transmission Co. for one part of the pipeline relocation. And that deal could provide a "framework" for future relocation or pipeline protection deals the state Department of Transportation and Development officials said Wednesday.
DOTD could not say if the deal meant the project would meet the new deadline.
DOTD officials said in a statement Wednesday that the negotiations with Florida Gas "have been ongoing for some time and have been more difficult than anyone expected or desired."
But DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson recently signed an agreement with Florida Gas to relocate a piece of the pipeline where the canal is expected to cross under La. 964.
"Florida Gas engineers presented plans that have been accepted and are included in this first agreement," DOTD officials said in the statement. "The department believes we have the framework for future agreements to relocate other portions of the pipeline that must be moved to complete the diversion project. Those agreements will proceed when we receive (Florida Gas) plans to include in the agreement."
Though the U.S. Corps of Engineers ultimately pays for relocations and land purchases for the canal, DOTD has been handling the pipeline and land negotiations.
Florida Gas officials did not return messages for comment Wednesday to their news media-designated telephone line and email address.
DOTD officials did not immediately provide any information beyond a limited statement that did not describe the costs to the diversion project for the first agreement.