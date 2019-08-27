The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge has been the site of more than 1,000 accidents since 2014, according to figures provided by the state Department of Transportation and Development. And Monday's fatal crash has renewed discussions about the number of incidents on the bridge and what can be done to help prevent them.
A state Senate leader said Tuesday safety legislation may be required.
"We have to do better," said Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Page Cortez, R-Lafayette.
Here's a look at some key figures about accidents on the bridge:
-- There have been 1,183 accidents since 2014, including 13 fatalities, including a pedestrian.
-- Total accidents rose in 2018 by 12 percent over the previous year, and 30 percent since 2014, on the roughly 17-mile stretch through St. Martin and Iberville parishes.
-- The bridge has been the site of 132 accidents and two fatalities so far this year, not counting what happened Monday.
About 55,000 cars and trucks use the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge daily. The bridge is about 18 miles long.
The stretch of interstate remained closed as of late Tuesday night.
