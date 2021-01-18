Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band will perform in President-elect Joe Biden’s “We Are One” event on Tuesday.
The performance was announced Monday on the band’s Twitter page.
🚨Breaking News🚨— SU Human Jukebox (@SU_HumanJukebox) January 18, 2021
Your Human Jukebox Marching Band will be featured in the Biden Presidential Inaugural "We Are One" event that will stream live tomorrow, January 19, 2021 from 7:00-8:30 PM CST on https://t.co/D9XI1dtUEQ and also on Urban One, HBCU Grad, NowThis, Revolt TV pic.twitter.com/wdZDYnnmkC
The event is being held as part of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ inauguration activities ahead of Inauguration Day Wednesday.
There will be a live-stream of the event starting at 7 p.m. It can be viewed at bideninaugural.org/watch and also on Urban One, HBCU Grad, NowThis, Revolt TV, The Source, The Shade Room, BET, The Grio TV, Daily Kos, Watch The Yard, Blavity and NBC Peacock TV — on The Choice, acording to the post.