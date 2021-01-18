BR.kreweofoshun.020920 TS 306.jpg
Drum Major Trevon Ceasar, left, and Southern University's Human Jukebox marching band get ready to march, assembling on Harding Boulevard before the inaugural Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Parade, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band will perform in President-elect Joe Biden’s “We Are One” event on Tuesday.

The performance was announced Monday on the band’s Twitter page.

The event is being held as part of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ inauguration activities ahead of Inauguration Day Wednesday.

There will be a live-stream of the event starting at 7 p.m. It can be viewed at bideninaugural.org/watch and also on Urban One, HBCU Grad, NowThis, Revolt TV, The Source, The Shade Room, BET, The Grio TV, Daily Kos, Watch The Yard, Blavity and NBC Peacock TV — on The Choice, acording to the post.

