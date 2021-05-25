Rebecca Smith was walking downtown to work just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and noticed a crowd of people outside Starbucks — along with two East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies.
Worried that something bad had happened, Smith began walking toward the crowd. As she approached, one deputy began asking her if she was from East Baton Rouge Parish and if she had any felonies.
When she answered yes to the former and no to the latter, Smith said the deputy said "we've got another" and told her to come with them.
"It was the most rushed, random thing, with little to no explanation," said Smith. "I thought it was some weird social experiment at first. It was early, I was tired and I thought, 'this couldn't be happening.'"
Smith was one of five people who were summoned off the street to serve jury duty Wednesday. It's part of a rarely-used law that lets judges call 'tales jurors,' which only happens when there aren't enough jurors for a case to proceed.
While some tales jurors were released within hours of summoning, two were asked to remain for the duration of the trial, including Smith. Once her disbelief had worn off, Smith's mind immediately went to texting her boss that she wouldn't be at work.
Once she entered the courthouse, she said she was moved from room to room filling out paperwork and answering lawyers' questions. It was here that she grew more anxious about the Theatre Baton Rouge Gala performance for which she had final rehearsals that weekend.
She worried about the possibility that she could lose her first chance to perform in a year due to the pandemic.
"I wasn't even wearing what I was supposed to wear; I wasn't following dress code," said Smith. "I'm not mad at all that I have to do jury duty, it's just the nature of it was completely out of nowhere."
Luckily, both her boss and stage manager were understanding — albeit shocked — by the situation. But, starting that morning, Smith spent about 12 hours each day in the courthouse from Wednesday to Friday to watch the trial.
"I understand it's a constitutional duty," said Smith, "but in this case I was not summoned or given warning or notice or any time to mentally prepare."
Smith speculated that not enough jurors had shown up to the courts Wednesday because of the flooding that took place May 17, thus necessitating bystanders filling the courts.
"It didn't seem legal," she said.
The trial judge, state District Judge Chip Moore, said it is entirely legal.
State law -- La. R.S. 13:3048 -- states that, "Nothing herein contained shall be so construed as to limit the right of the judge in civil cases …. after the list of regular jurors is exhausted…. to order the summoning of talesman from among the bystanders or persons in proximity to the court house, or from any portion of the parish, which the judge may designate.”
Moore confirmed Monday that a combination of factors — including the inclement weather and the inadvertent sending-home last Monday of some members of the jury pool — forced the court to utilize the seldom-used "tales jurors" law in order to fill out the 12-person jury, and select an alternate juror.
"I think they got four or five off the street," he said during an interview in his 19th Judicial District Court office. "I hate to do that to people, but what are you going to do, start over?"
Moore, who has been on the 19th JDC bench since 2005, said he had never before been forced to use tales jurors before last week.
"The chances of that happening again are so slim," he said.
Courthouse officials said tales jurors have been used only three times since 2003 at the 19th JDC.
Moore said he is very appreciative of all the jurors who served on the panel.
In the end, the jury in the personal injury case awarded $1.9 million to a woman seriously injured in a 2016 rear-end collision.