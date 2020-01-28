Family and friends gathered Tuesday evening in honor of Deondrick Rudd, the young man who was riding his bike on Lobdell Boulevard when he was killed in a drag-racing crash Saturday evening.
The group held their memorial ceremony at the location of the crash, which occurred when two brothers lost control of their cars while drag racing.
One of the brothers, Christopher Brock, 56, died at the scene alongside Rudd, 24. The other, Lattimore Brock, 57, was booked into jail and faces the following charges: two counts of vehicular homicide and a count each of driving while intoxicated, drag racing, failure to maintain control and reckless driving.
"That someone could show such wanton disregard for other people's lives is heartbreaking," said Doug Moore, president of Bike Baton Rouge. "We can only hope this tragic situation raises awareness about how dangerous driving can be."
Rudd's family has expressed their disbelief at the news of his death, reflecting on how easily a person's life can be lost.