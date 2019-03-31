GONZALES — It’s painful for Branden Bennett to see what’s happening to the skate park that he and a few of his buddies from St. Amant High worked as teens to bring to Ascension Parish, even if he no longer has as much time as he once did to hang out there and skate.

Now in his early 30s with two young children, Bennett and other area skateboarders say they were taken by surprise when they found recently that the park's gates had been padlocked and a sign was posted announcing it was being demolished.

There was little public discussion beforehand about plans to take down the 4,800-square foot park of concrete ramps, half-pipes, rails and benches that opened with some fanfare in downtown Gonzales in February 2012.

Bennett said he and his friends had raised about $5,000 through a foundation and spent several years showing parish leaders the need for such a park. The parish government eventually agreed to spend nearly $180,000 in surplus recreation dollars to build the park.

Now, though, parish officials have their eye on the property as a site of a new $850,000 Senior Citizens Wellness Center to serve the next-door Ascension Council on Aging on South Irma Boulevard.

And that doesn’t sit well with Bennett and his friends.

"I'll be honest, man, that skate park is personal to me, and it's personal to a few of my buddies who help me. We did it together," Bennett, who lives in Prairieville, said in a recent interview.

The padlocked park gates and sign were the first some learned that it was closing

"I mean I was just there, right before it closed, and then I went to go back and the gates were closed up and they had that sign," said Gonzales resident Devan Landry, 28, who has been using the park since it opened.

The skate park’s abrupt closure comes a bit more than seven years after then-Parish President Tommy Martinez congratulated the young men in a November 2011 groundbreaking ceremony for their persistence. A different parish administration is now talking about building a new skate park, but no funding or a site has been established.

The skate park’s closure comes at a time when some residents have long complained about a lack of dedicated funding for recreation that, they say, hinders capital recreation projects.

More than four years ago, council members and advocates pursued a 5-mill recreation tax. Last fall, council members tried to swap a portion of the sales tax for a west bank hospital and rededicate it to recreation. Both failed at the ballot. In recent weeks, the Parish Council agreed to allow the Recreation Department to borrow $3 million from the parish general fund for expansion of the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center gym.

Parish administration officials defended demolishing the fairly new , operating skate park. They say that it didn’t fit well with its neighbors and that the senior wellness center they want to build on the site will meet the increasing demand for recreational activities for a larger number of people, albeit in a different age group.

"We have determined we have a higher and better use for the property that will benefit a lot more people and perhaps we'll look at moving the skate park to a more advantageous place," said Martin McConnell, a spokesman for parish government.

Park's location

The skate park's current location is set back from South Irma, wedged between the Council on Aging building, the Louisiana National Guard Armory and a T-ball field.

Darlene Schexnayder, executive director of the Council on Aging, said she has seen drug activity around the park, while there has been vandalism to the concrete ramps and trash is a recurring problem.

She said the issues have come and gone through the years as different groups hang out at the park. She asserted that sometimes the problems revolved around the skaters and sometimes it was people showing up at the park because of its out-of-the-way location.

Those and other activities prompted her to set up fencing, replace the center's front door and add security cameras at a cost of about $15,000 to try to deter the activity.

"A couple of years ago, we had a really, really bad, bad crew that cost us a lot of money that we couldn't afford to spend," she said.

Gonzales Police Lt. Steven Nethken said the park has had its moments through the years as a spot for run-of-the-mill juvenile delinquency due to its secluded location.

Yet, Nethken said he didn't have an opinion about the park's future and noted that the skate park was created, in part, to keep skaters from riding in the nearby Veterans Park.

Though tax records show the park land is owned by parish government, Schexnayder said the park was built on land originally designated for future expansions of the Council on Aging, a taxpayer-funded agency.

The Council on Aging finished a nearly $661,500 expansion and renovation in 2015, but Schexnayder said the center is already out of room and can't do all of the exercise programs she would like to keep the agency's 1,900 users active and healthy.

Schexnayder said early considerations looked at putting the Wellness Center on the T-ball field in front of the skate park but officials decided that plan would only further seclude the skate park.

Landry, the skate board enthusiast, agreed the site isn't the best but says the kids and adults who used were owed more advance public explanation about what was happening.

"Maybe some kind of announcement … not just a sign that's saying, like, 'Park closed,'" he said. "There could've been more …"

Discussion lacking

Funding for the Wellness Center has been in council-approved parish budgets since the end of 2017, records show. But it's not clear that the implications of that project — demolition of the skate park — were ever fully explained in a public setting.

On Feb. 27, Recreation Director B.J. Romano did notify the council Recreation Committee in his monthly report about his department's new and still developing collaboration with the Council on Aging for the Wellness Center.

"The Wellness Center will be located near Veterans Parks where the skate park is currently located," he said. "Architectural and design work is slated to start in the near future."

This statement in the public, televised recreation meeting prompted no questions from council committee members or attempt to clarify that this plan meant the skate park would be shut three weeks later for a pending demolition.

In later interviews, two members of the Council Recreation Committee, which has oversight over parish recreation operations and spending, said they believed the skate park's closure and demolition had never come up in a public meeting, though they may have taken formal actions that implicitly approved that outcome.

"It wasn't discussed in committee," Councilman Travis Turner, the committee chairman, said. He did say the administration later informed some members in private.

"When it was discussed, the decision had already been made," Turner said.

Schexnayder, who said she has been working with Parish President Kenny Matassa since last year, said the Wellness Center doesn't yet have finalized plans or a construction timeline.

She said the skate park needed to be closed now and demolished for preliminary design work on the Wellness Center. McConnell added utility lines that run under the park have to be identified before demolition begins.

Bennett, arguably one of the skate park's fathers, showed up to the council Recreation Committee March 25 to air his concerns and argue skaters aren't vandalizing the park but visitors are and that skaters could help police park.

But the discussion quickly turned to the possibility of a new park. In a later interview, Bennett said he is interested in pursuing another park if the current one can't be saved.

"If no one pushes it, it'll get forgotten about, very easily," Bennett said.