The demand for certified drone operators is taking off and so is a new course for Ascension Parish students that has turned out 28 newly minted pilots so far.
St. Amant High's football and basketball coach Jay Dykes — a self-described "geek" — teaches the semester-long class that began last school year for any interested junior or senior from the district's four high schools. A person has to be 16 to take the Federal Aviation Administration test for the FAA-107 license.
"The drone is a great tool," Dykes said.
He said he's used the devices for years to film football practice at St. Amant High as an aid to players. But he noted that learning to operate a drone could also lead to lucrative career opportunities.
"At some chemical companies," he said, "a drone pilot can make $110 an hour."
Agriculture, construction, mining, real estate, firefighting and search-and-rescue efforts are just some fields in which drones — once the toys of hobbyists — are being used professionally.
"They're equipped with very high-definition cameras and have the ability to go into places that are difficult or impossible to access and do it safely," Dykes explained.
The Ascension district's drone pilot certification course is modeled after the Drone Academy at Walker High School in Livingston Parish that launched in 2017, Dykes said.
The program in Walker also offers courses in the summer to certify teachers in Louisiana and elsewhere in the country, said the academy's director Steve Johnson.
Johnson — like his counterpart, Dykes, in Ascension — earned his drone instructor certification through the Anchorage, Alaska-based Advanced Aerial Education company, which also provides the curriculum for the students.
"It's such a great opportunity for the kids" Johnson said.
The certification course in Ascension Parish is taught at the school district's APPLe Academy on Airline Highway in Sorrento.
Last week, on the building grounds and under Dykes' supervision, Dutchtown High senior Jackson Slater sent a Phantom drone into the air.
With him were fellow students Myra Jordan, a junior at Dutchtown, and Gage Mayers, a junior at St. Amant High. At least one observer is always on hand when a student launches a drone, Dykes said.
Slater, who plans to study electrical engineering in college, said he'd like to use his drone pilot license to do part-time work in surveying while he's getting his degree.
Mayers said he plans to work in instrumentation at a local plant after going to technical college.
"I'm probably going to use my license to do photography on the side," he said.
For Jordan, the drone-pilot certification is a first step in her chosen field: aerospace.
"I want to be a pilot," she said. "I think this will be good background for being a pilot commercially or in the military."
Dykes said a few other students he's taught in the course have a similar ambition.
"This is the beginning stages of conventional pilot training," he said. "They're learning map reading, aerodynamics and weather theory, along with FAA regulations when it comes to flying machines."