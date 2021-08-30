Officials are urging the public to stay off the roads Sunday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Downed power lines are especially dangerous.
"Please don't travel unless absolutely necessary," the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said in a tweet. "If you must, there are widespread traffic signal outages."
Please don't travel unless absolutely necessary. If you must, there are widespread traffic signal outages. For intersections with signal outages, remember to treat the intersection as a 4-way stop. #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/QuZf9nD0Hb— Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) August 30, 2021
Check for the latest updates from LaDOTD here.
Here's which interstates are closed as of 7 a.m.
- I-110 South is closed at Plank Road due to a stalled vehicle
- I-10 remains closed in both directions from Exit 173 (LA 73 Prairieville) - Exit 194 (LA 641 Gramercy) until further notice due to multiple down trees.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, multiple major surface streets were closed, including Bluebonnet Boulevard, Acadian Thruway, Jones Creek Road, and Nicholson Drive.
In Ascension Parish, over 250 roads are closed due to downed trees or power lines.
In Livingston Parish, downed trees, power lines and debris are blocking roads. Crews are currently working to clear roadways including Highway 42.