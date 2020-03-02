Interstate 10 in Kenner will be closed early Saturday morning, state officials announced Monday.

The closing is scheduled from about 1 a.m. until about 5 a.m.

It stems from a state project that is revamping the I-10/Loyola exit.

+2 First wave of bond sales for major Baton Rouge, New Orleans projects easily clears commission The first installment on a $650 million highway borrowing plan, including major projects in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, won easy approval Thu…

Traffic will be detoured to Veterans Boulevard, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.

Eastbound drivers will exit I-10 at Loyola Drive, turn right onto Loyola Drive, turn left onto Veterans Boulevard, then turn left onto Williams Boulevard before re-entering I-10.

Westbound motorists will exit I-10 at Williams Boulevard, take the exit to Williams Boulevard south, turn right onto Veterans Boulevard, then turn right onto Loyola Drive before turning left onto I-10.