Cars turn onto Loyola Drive after exiting Interstate 10 in Kenner on July 27. The intersections on Loyola will be upgraded to help the flow of traffic when the new airport terminal opens next year, but delays, especially during busy hours, are expected.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Interstate 10 in Kenner will be closed early Saturday morning, state officials announced Monday.

The closing is scheduled from about 1 a.m. until about 5 a.m.

It stems from a state project that is revamping the I-10/Loyola exit.

Traffic will be detoured to Veterans Boulevard, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.

Eastbound drivers will exit I-10 at Loyola Drive, turn right onto Loyola Drive, turn left onto Veterans Boulevard, then turn left onto Williams Boulevard before re-entering I-10.

Westbound motorists will exit I-10 at Williams Boulevard, take the exit to Williams Boulevard south, turn right onto Veterans Boulevard, then turn right onto Loyola Drive before turning left onto I-10.

Email Will Sentell at wsentell@theadvocate.com.

