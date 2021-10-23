A car struck a utility pole, leaving thousands without power Saturday evening, according to an Entergy spokesman.
The blackout came just hours after much of south Louisiana went without internet access for upward of 11 hours after Cox lost service because of what one company spokeswoman called "voltage issues."
According to an online outage map, more than 5,500 Entergy customers were without power around Perkins Road and Bluebonnet and Burbank drives. Since one ratepaying customers can be a household or a business, the number of people affected is potentially several times that figure.
"Crews are working quickly and safely to perform field switching to bring some of the approximately 5,500 affected customers back online," Entergy spokesman David Freese said after 6 p.m. Saturday. "However, some customers may remain out until the pole is replaced and repairs are made."
He said he had no estimate about how long those repairs would take.