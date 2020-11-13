Hospitals in Baton Rouge are in the midst of creating a strategic plan to address the city-parish's top community health needs and are asking the public to fill out a survey to help them identify what they should focus on.
A working group of hospital officials, insurance representatives and non-profit leaders came up with a list of ten potential areas of focus and are awaiting public input to determine the top four needs.
The initiative is part of the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment, a blueprint the five major hospitals are required to create every three years to maintain tax-exempt status.
To fill out the survey go to https://tinyurl.com/CHNA2021.
The ten community health needs up for consideration are:
• Health Equity and Racial Disparities
• Behavioral health
• Public Health Emergency Preparedness
• Healthy Living/Lifestyles
• Chronic Disease
• Maternal and Infant Health
• Violence Prevention
• Social Determinants of Health
• HIV/STI/HCV
• Pediatric and Adolescent Health