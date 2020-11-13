Coronavirus file photo stock of nurse

Hospitals in Baton Rouge are in the midst of creating a strategic plan to address the city-parish's top community health needs and are asking the public to fill out a survey to help them identify what they should focus on.

A working group of hospital officials, insurance representatives and non-profit leaders came up with a list of ten potential areas of focus and are awaiting public input to determine the top four needs. 

The initiative is part of the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment, a blueprint the five major hospitals are required to create every three years to maintain tax-exempt status. 

To fill out the survey go to https://tinyurl.com/CHNA2021.

The ten community health needs up for consideration are:

• Health Equity and Racial Disparities

• Behavioral health

• Public Health Emergency Preparedness

• Healthy Living/Lifestyles

• Chronic Disease

• Maternal and Infant Health

• Violence Prevention

• Social Determinants of Health

• HIV/STI/HCV

• Pediatric and Adolescent Health

