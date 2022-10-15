Baton Rouge could spend $4.75 million to sustain an aviation business park at the Baton Rouge airport, part of a larger effort to turn the facility into a more powerful economic engine.
The Metro Council on Wednesday voted to ask Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to include the money for the North General Aviation Development Project, which will support the expansion of the Aviation Business Park, a business center owned and operated by the Metropolitan Airport.
Mike Edwards, Director of Aviation for the airport, said the money will pay for extending infrastructure to a 60-acre site north of the airfield, expanding the space available to lease out to companies.
Phase one of the project has already been designed and is ready to go to bid for construction, Edwards said, with phase two underway soon.
"We’re just starting the design on phase two of that project," he said. "That’s going to run the sewer, water, three-phase electrical, fiberoptic cable and all those necessary utilities that are required for the development of the site on the north end of the airfield.”
The upgrades to Aviation Business Park will generate more money for the airport's operating budget, which is primarily supported by funds from non-airline revenue.
Edwards said $10 million of the airport's $15 million operating budget is funded through non-airline revenue, making the Aviation Business Park a big economic driver for the airport.
The business park serves a wide range of companies that need direct access to major transportation options, like the Express Jet Regional Jet Maintenance Center, United Coca-Cola Bottlers plant, American Auto Auction, the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Emergency Preparedness, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff headquarters and more.
As for the 60 acres that Edwards said the airport plans to lease out? There is already a business on their way to occupying much of the space.
Metro Council granted approval Wednesday for Burrell Aviation LLC to lease 53 acres of runway-accessible land at the airport for 30 years, with two 10-year options to renew.
Renewal options will be set at a rental rate of $554,083.20 per year. The deal requires Burrell Aviation to solidify plans for facilities and infrastructure, among other duties.
Edwards said the development of the corridor and the arrival of Burrell Aviation have him excited for the economic future of the airport and Baton Rouge.
"That north area of the business park is the last remaining portion of the business park on the airfield to be developed," he said. "We already have over 50 tenants and over 100 separate leases in and around the rest of the aviation business park, so it’s an extremely important part of our business here in the airport and has a large economic impact here in north Baton Rouge."