A local activist claims the East Baton Rouge Metro Council violated the state's open meetings law when it voted in early February to offer a $4.5 million settlement to the family of Alton Sterling.
Mary Jane Marcantel, a paralegal, wrote in a 17-page complaint filed on Feb. 18 with Attorney General Jeff Landry's office that the council violated state law by posting the public notice and agenda for the council's Feb. 10 meeting at different times.
She also argued that amendments made to the agenda item during the meeting that lowered the proposed settlement from $10 million to $4.5 million were handled improperly, and should have faced a preliminary vote of approval from the Metro Council before a final vote on its passage could be held.
Separately, Marcantel questioned whether the Metro Council's discussions in executive session were within the scope of the agenda item.
The Metro Council on March 10 will consider an amendment to their original settlement that would speed up the payment timeline from 5 years to 3 years.