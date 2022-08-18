A small plane crashed into a canal outside of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport along Plank Road Thursday morning, Baton Rouge police said.
Two people, the owner of the plane and a flight instructor, were on board and neither person was injured, according to EMS spokesman Mike Chustz.
The plane was on approach to land at the airport when its engine failed, forcing the pilots to crash land, BTR spokesman Jim Caldwell said. The owner of the plane was renewing an advanced qualification for pilots when the engine failed, Caldwell said.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.